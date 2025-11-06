Dartmouth Health and Force Therapeutics Present New Research on Total Joint Arthroplasty

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons (AAHKS) 2025 Annual Meeting again showcased cutting edge orthopedic surgical innovation. The exhibit halls were filled with robotic systems, advanced implants, and intraoperative tools designed to improve precision. AAHKS once again served as a hub for some of the brightest minds in orthopedic care to present pioneering research, demonstrating new insights and advancements covering wound closure, infection prevention, the efficacy of robotic assistance, and variation in factors influencing patient outcomes.

Dr. Wayne Moschetti MD, MS from Dartmouth and Force Therapeutics presented several posters which shed light on important aspects of orthopedic care, including a study looking at how patients undergoing staged joint arthroplasty choose to undergo their second procedure with relatively lower preoperative pain.

" Pulling the Trigger Sooner: Patients Pursue Subsequent Contralateral Total Joint Arthroplasty With Lower Preoperative Pain " examined 473 patients undergoing staged bilateral hip or knee replacement between 2018 and 2023. Using Force Therapeutics' web-based home therapy programs, daily pain scores were tracked 30 days pre-op through 90 days post-op. The study found that patients pursued their second surgery at lower levels of preoperative pain, with smaller improvements in post-op pain relief. Optimal timing between surgeries was identified as more than three months for hip replacements and six months for knee replacements to maximize pain improvement.

"These findings provide interesting insights on the recovery and decision to pursue subsequent joint replacement in patients who have already been through the process. Patients commonly express the desire to not wait as long to have their contralateral joint replacement and these data support that notion," said Dr. Moschetti, the research's principal investigator and the Arthroplasty Division Chief at Dartmouth Health.

Delivering Research-Backed Quality Care

Force Therapeutics is proud to partner with forward-thinking orthopedic care providers like Dr. Moschetti and institutions like Dartmouth Health . By combining gold-standard patient education, automated engagement, real-time outcomes tracking, and virtual physical therapy, Force Therapeutics helps Dartmouth Health achieve measurable improvements in patient outcomes and satisfaction. At the same time, Force's platform streamlines the collection and analysis of PROMs and other clinical data, supporting high-quality research, evidence generation, and the submission of research to orthopedic journals and conferences like AAHKS, turning daily data to actionable insights.

