Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health Begins Patient Treatments with ViewRay's MRIdian Linac

CLEVELAND, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewRay, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRAY) announced today that Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health in New Hampshire has begun patient treatments with the MRIdian® MRI-Guided Therapy System, a cutting-edge radiation therapy device that combines the latest innovations in precision radiation delivery and ground-breaking MR-guidance.

Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health is a non-profit academic health system primarily serving New Hampshire and Vermont as well as patients from across New England. As the largest health care system and employer in New Hampshire, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health is committed to providing the highest quality of care to the nearly two million community members it serves. The addition of MRIdian brings cutting-edge MRI-guided radiation therapy closer to home for patients throughout the region and opens entirely new opportunities for research and clinical applications.

"The integration of a radiation therapy system that's guided by MRI gives us optimal soft-tissue visualization and is key to remaining at the forefront of cancer innovation," said Bassem Zaki, M.D., Interim Section Chief, Radiation Oncology, and Associate Professor of Medicine, Geisel School of Medicine, Dartmouth. "Furthermore, the ability to adapt the treatment plan to the uniqueness of each patient while they're on the treatment table takes cancer treatment to a whole new level of precision and accuracy."





"We welcome Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health to the family of hospitals around the world now offering MRIdian MRI-guided radiation therapy," said Paul Ziegler, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at ViewRay. "The ability to deliver a non-invasive cancer treatment in as few as one to five treatment sessions is more important now than ever, and we are pleased to see more patients gain access to these benefits through MRIdian."

Currently 38 MRIdian systems are installed at hospitals around the world, where they are used to treat a wide variety of solid tumors and are the focus of numerous ongoing research efforts. MRIdian has been the subject of hundreds of peer-reviewed publications, scientific meeting abstracts and presentations. More than 9,000 patients have been treated with MRIdian. For a list of treatment centers, please visit: https://viewray.com/mridian-locator.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRAY), designs, manufactures and markets the MRIdian® radiation therapy system. MRIdian is built upon a proprietary high-definition MR imaging system designed from the ground up to address the unique challenges and clinical workflow for advanced radiation oncology. Unlike MR systems used in diagnostic radiology, MRIdian's high-definition MR was purpose built to address specific challenges, including beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns that potentially may arise when high magnetic fields interact with radiation beams. ViewRay and MRIdian are registered trademarks of ViewRay, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the rate of new orders, upgrades, and installations, ViewRay's anticipated future operating and financial performance, and ViewRay's conference calls to discuss its quarterly results. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the ability to commercialize MRIdian Linac System, demand for ViewRay's products, the ability to convert backlog into revenue, the timing of delivery of ViewRay's products, the timing, length, and severity of the recent COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, including its impacts across our businesses on demand, operations and our global supply chains, the results and other uncertainties associated with clinical trials, the ability to raise the additional funding needed to continue to pursue ViewRay's business and product development plans, the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products or technologies, competition in the industry in which ViewRay operates, and overall market conditions. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to ViewRay's business in general, see ViewRay's current and future reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as updated periodically with the company's other filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and ViewRay assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

SOURCE ViewRay, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.viewray.com

