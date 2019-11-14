Dartmouth Partners with Emeritus to Offer New Professional Certificate in Data Science

HANOVER, N.H., Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With demand for data scientists at an all-time high, Thayer School of Engineering at Dartmouth is offering a new interactive online professional certificate in data science. Applications are now open for the first six-month course.

Thayer has partnered with Emeritus to provide services such as one-to-one career coaching with personalized career guidance, live and recorded webinars, and coding video demonstrations.

"Practically every industry, every company, and every professional are now using data to make decisions," said Geoffrey Parker, professor of engineering and director of the Master of Engineering Management program at Thayer. "Because of the dramatic growth in available data, there is a corresponding growth for those who can turn that data into useful information."

Demand for data scientists – professionals who collect, analyze, and interpret large amounts of data – crosses all industries. Data science jobs are expected to grow almost three times as fast as other job categories in the coming years, and there has already been a 344 percent increase in job market demand for data scientists since 2013, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The curriculum of the online course is based on Parker's popular "Data Analytics" class offered at Thayer. Through the online program, participants will develop a competency in data science fundamentals, learning high-demand skills such as data visualization, machine learning, risk management, and predictive capabilities, with a focus on real-world applications of concepts. Students will work directly with and receive support from industry-expert mentors, as well as complete a final capstone project to create a portfolio demonstrating software, math, and engineering skills.

"We are excited to offer a course that is open and accessible to everyone across the world," said Joshua Kim, director of digital learning initiatives at Dartmouth College. "Through hands-on, supportive tools such as online career counseling, we believe this course will prepare our students to take on a challenging role in data science from concept to code."

Lisa Roher, Director of University partnerships at Emeritus, says, "We are pleased to work with Dartmouth's Thayer School of Engineering to create an innovative course aimed at people who wish to become part of the growing data science community. The combination of intensive work, personalized support, career counseling, and Dartmouth's outstanding reputation create a truly unique opportunity for perspective data scientists."

Participants can expect to dedicate about 10 to 15 hours per week to the rigorous course, which will be fully-graded and skill-based. The cost of the program is $12,500, with flexible payment plans available, while Dartmouth alumni can take advantage of an alumni discount.

Interested applicants can apply and learn more here.

Emeritus helps universities go online to access global markets. Top global schools collaborate with online education provider Emeritus to deliver its Professional Certificate programs through a dynamic, interactive, digital learning platform. In the last year, more than 30,000 students from over 150 countries have benefited professionally from Emeritus programs.

Contact:

Kiki Keating

603-858-2733

Kiki@KikiNetwork.com

SOURCE Dartmouth College