DartPoints' Cincinnati Data Center Upgrade Signals New Era for Local Business Connectivity

DALLAS, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DartPoints®, a leading provider of colocation, cloud, cybersecurity, and enabler of advanced solutions, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and high-performance computing, announces the completion of a transformative remodel of its downtown Cincinnati, Ohio data center. This strategic upgrade, aimed at supporting the thriving Cincinnati business community, underscores DartPoints' unwavering commitment to providing cutting-edge facilities tailored to the evolving needs of its clients.

The comprehensive remodel focused on several key areas:

Upgraded Network Operations Center (NOC): The NOC has undergone a substantial upgrade, incorporating advanced technologies to ensure seamless and efficient operations. Expanded Customer Workspace and Conference Room : Remodeled space offers more accessible and modern areas for customers to work and conduct meetings. Revamped Employee Office Space: The remodel includes a build-out of offices, providing an enhanced and comfortable working environment for the DartPoints team, as well as a newly created kitchen and break room, accessible to both employees and guests.

"As we unveil the remodeled downtown Cincinnati data center, DartPoints takes a giant leap forward in our commitment to delivering market-leading data center solutions," said Scott Willis, CEO of DartPoints. "We believe this state-of-the-art center will serve as a hub of innovation, providing our clients with the reliability and flexibility they deserve in an ever-evolving digital landscape."

DartPoints' downtown Cincinnati data center is SOC audited, ensuring adherence to the highest standards of security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. The facility offers carrier-neutral network capabilities, providing clients with a range of options for their network connections.

Acknowledging the critical role of uninterrupted power in data operations, DartPoints has implemented full power redundancy measures to safeguard against potential disruptions. The facility is also equipped with compliance-ready solutions, meeting the regulatory requirements of various industries. This combination of features positions DartPoints' downtown Cincinnati data center as a secure, reliable, and compliant hub for clients seeking state-of-the-art data solutions.

To learn more about DartPoints' Downtown Cincinnati data center facility, click here. Or, to follow the latest from DartPoints, follow along on LinkedIn,

About DartPoints

DartPoints® is a leading provider of colocation, cloud, cybersecurity, and enabler of advanced solutions, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and high-performance computing and is listed as one of Inc. 5000's fastest-growing privately owned companies in the U.S. Visit us online at www.dartpoints.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

