DartPoints' Cincinnati Data Center Upgrade Signals New Era for Local Business Connectivity

News provided by

DartPoints

31 Jan, 2024, 09:15 ET

DALLAS, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DartPoints®, a leading provider of colocation, cloud, cybersecurity, and enabler of advanced solutions, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and high-performance computing, announces the completion of a transformative remodel of its downtown Cincinnati, Ohio data center. This strategic upgrade, aimed at supporting the thriving Cincinnati business community, underscores DartPoints' unwavering commitment to providing cutting-edge facilities tailored to the evolving needs of its clients.

The comprehensive remodel focused on several key areas: 

  1. Upgraded Network Operations Center (NOC): The NOC has undergone a substantial upgrade, incorporating advanced technologies to ensure seamless and efficient operations.
  2. Expanded Customer Workspace and Conference Room: Remodeled space offers more accessible and modern areas for customers to work and conduct meetings.
  3. Revamped Employee Office Space: The remodel includes a build-out of offices, providing an enhanced and comfortable working environment for the DartPoints team, as well as a newly created kitchen and break room, accessible to both employees and guests.

"As we unveil the remodeled downtown Cincinnati data center, DartPoints takes a giant leap forward in our commitment to delivering market-leading data center solutions," said Scott Willis, CEO of DartPoints. "We believe this state-of-the-art center will serve as a hub of innovation, providing our clients with the reliability and flexibility they deserve in an ever-evolving digital landscape."  

DartPoints' downtown Cincinnati data center is SOC audited, ensuring adherence to the highest standards of security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. The facility offers carrier-neutral network capabilities, providing clients with a range of options for their network connections.

Acknowledging the critical role of uninterrupted power in data operations, DartPoints has implemented full power redundancy measures to safeguard against potential disruptions. The facility is also equipped with compliance-ready solutions, meeting the regulatory requirements of various industries. This combination of features positions DartPoints' downtown Cincinnati data center as a secure, reliable, and compliant hub for clients seeking state-of-the-art data solutions.

To learn more about DartPoints' Downtown Cincinnati data center facility, click here. Or, to follow the latest from DartPoints, follow along on LinkedIn,

About DartPoints

DartPoints® is a leading provider of colocation, cloud, cybersecurity, and enabler of advanced solutions, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and high-performance computing and is listed as one of Inc. 5000's fastest-growing privately owned companies in the U.S. Visit us online at www.dartpoints.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

For media inquiries, please contact:
Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA)
+1 866.695.3629 ext. 19
[email protected]

SOURCE DartPoints

Also from this source

DartPoints Expands Reach into AI Market Through Collaboration with Virtuous AI

DartPoints Expands Reach into AI Market Through Collaboration with Virtuous AI

DartPoints®, a leading provider of colocation, cloud, cybersecurity, and enabler of advanced solutions, including artificial intelligence, machine...
DartPoints Strengthens Leadership Team with the Appointment of Angelika Torres as Chief Financial Officer

DartPoints Strengthens Leadership Team with the Appointment of Angelika Torres as Chief Financial Officer

DartPoints, a leading edge data center platform, announces the appointment of Angelika Torres as Chief Financial Officer. Driven by a period of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.