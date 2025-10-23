Darwin AI Raises $15 Million Series A Led by Insight Partners to Help Governments Build AI Solutions Responsibly and at Scale

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Darwin AI, a leader in enabling governments to harness artificial intelligence safely and at scale, today announced a $15 million Series A funding round led by global software investor Insight Partners, with participation from existing investors UpWest and Resolute Ventures. As part of the investment, Brenda Harvey, former General Manager of IBM Public Sector and Federal and current Board Member at Nissan Motor Corporation, will join Darwin's Board of Directors.

As governments race to adopt AI, they face increasing pressure to balance innovation with accountability, transparency, and compliance. Darwin addresses this balance by providing the foundation for responsible AI adoption, starting with Darwin Govern - a centralized system of AI guardrails that enables agencies to establish policy, enforce records management, oversee data governance, and maintain compliance across their AI environment. Once that groundwork is in place, agencies leverage LaunchPad, Darwin's platform for creating and managing mission-specific agentic workflows for HR, procurement, permitting, and other repetitive operational processes.

The Series A funding will enable Darwin to accelerate development of Darwin Govern and LaunchPad, expand deployment support, and grow its policy, training, and implementation teams to serve increasing demand from U.S. agencies, including in Texas, Ohio, California, Illinois, and Washington. The raise builds on Darwin's recognition in the Center for Public Sector AI's inaugural AI 50 Awards, highlighting the company's leadership in building responsible and scalable AI infrastructure for government.

"Agencies need to ensure AI adoption complies with existing regulations like public records laws, while also meeting emerging state and federal AI standards that require guardrails, inventories, and full visibility," said Noam Maital, Co-founder and CEO of Darwin. "Darwin gives agencies a clear path to achieve compliance while accelerating innovation. The momentum we're seeing from customers nationwide underscores how urgently this capability is needed."

"The opportunity for AI in the public sector is massive, and Darwin is capturing it with practical infrastructure that allows government to move from pilots to real AI transformation," said Jeff Horing, Co-founder and Managing Director at Insight Partners. "The Darwin team combines deep experience in government and technology with a sharp focus on execution. We look forward to supporting them as they build the foundation for AI in the public sector."

Darwin's leadership team brings deep expertise in government technology, cybersecurity, and AI strategy, backed by measurable on-the-ground impact, including its latest hire of Dustin Haisler as Chief AI Officer and U.S. GM. Haisler brings over a decade of experience leading e.Republic and serving in CIO roles within the public sector. Across its customer base, Darwin has identified that more than 60% of AI usage in public agencies occurs through unsupervised "shadow AI" tools, exposing sensitive data and personally identifiable information. By centralizing visibility and enforcement, Darwin helps agencies regain control and ensure that the use of AI across departments aligns with both mission outcomes and compliance standards.

About Darwin AI

Darwin AI, a nationally recognized leader in public sector AI governance, works with public sector agencies to build the foundation for safe and scalable AI. Darwin Govern helps public sector agencies ensure compliance with records and data standards. Darwin LaunchPad helps agencies build on this foundation by deploying mission-specific agentic workflows. Darwin's approach turns AI policy into practice, enabling governments to innovate responsibly, securely, and at scale. Learn more at darwingov.com.

About Insight Partners

Insight Partners is a global software investor partnering with high-growth technology, software, and Internet startup and ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. As of June 30, 2025, the firm has over $90B in regulatory assets under management. Insight Partners has invested in more than 875 companies worldwide and has seen over 55 portfolio companies achieve an IPO. Headquartered in New York City, Insight has a global presence with leadership in London, Tel Aviv, and the Bay Area. Insight's mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with tailored, hands-on software expertise along their growth journey, from their first investment to IPO. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit insightpartners.com or follow us on X @insightpartners.

