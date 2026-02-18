Darwin CX Brings Evolve 2026: ELEVATE to Toronto -- Turn Strategy Into Measurable Growth

TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Most media conferences inspire. Few drive real business results. Darwin CX, the global leader in customer experience and subscription management for publishers and media companies, is changing that with Evolve 2026: ELEVATE, coming to Toronto on March 9 to 10, 2026.

Built for media and publishing teams under pressure to grow revenue, improve retention, modernize operations, and leverage AI, Evolve 2026 helps leaders apply strategy in practice and achieve measurable outcomes. "Publishers and media organizations need more than ideas," said Liam Lynch, CEO of Darwin CX. "They need tools, strategies, and clear execution paths. Evolve 2026 gives leaders immersive learning, peer collaboration, and real-world insights so they leave equipped to make an immediate impact."

Following overwhelming demand at last year's Hamburg event, Toronto features expanded programming, hands-on workshops, certification opportunities, and new ways to connect with peers and industry leaders. Every keynote, session, and training delivers practical tactics, including AI and subscription growth trends, role-specific workflows, certification training, and real-world success stories. Attendees walk away with the tools and confidence to monetize smarter, streamline operations, and accelerate growth.

All-New Customer Advisory Board

The 2026 Customer Advisory Board brings together an all-new group of senior media executives with deep industry expertise to guide Darwin CX's roadmap and share actionable strategies. Most members will participate in Evolve 2026, giving attendees direct access to insights from leaders addressing the media industry's most pressing challenges and opportunities.

Darwin CX Certification Program: March 9

Participants can become among the first globally certified Darwin CX Experts in a full-day, in-person workshop. The program equips attendees with advanced skills in workflow optimization, platform configuration, revenue strategy, and operational performance, preparing them to drive tangible improvements immediately.

Connect and Influence

Evolve 2026 goes beyond learning. Attendees can network with peers, partners, and advisory board leaders while providing feedback that shapes the future of the Darwin CX platform. The media landscape is evolving faster than ever. Audience expectations are rising, AI is reshaping workflows, and revenue models are shifting. The organizations that succeed will not just have ideas, they will execute them. Evolve 2026: ELEVATE is where that shift happens.

Event Details

Venue: TD Canada Trust Tower, Vantage Venues, 150 King St W, Toronto, ON

TD Canada Trust Tower, Vantage Venues, 150 King St W, Toronto, ON Certification Program: March 9, 2026

March 9, 2026 Main Conference: March 10, 2026

March 10, 2026 Registration: Starting at $299; early bird pricing available through February 19, 2026.

Register today to secure your spot: https://www.darwin.cx/evolve-2026-toronto

TAGGED WITH: Darwin CX, Liam Lynch, Michael Smith, Cary Zel, Alex Münch, dsb

About Darwin CX

Darwin CX provides next-generation subscription management and customer experience solutions for publishers, media companies, and membership organizations worldwide. Leveraging AI-driven insights and a highly flexible platform, Darwin CX helps organizations engage audiences, optimize revenue, and scale with ease.

SOURCE Darwin CX LLC