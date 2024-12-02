Darwinbox Rises as a Challenger in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Cloud HCM Suites

Only Global Provider to Move Up a Quadrant This Year, Reinforcing Its Rapid Growth and Innovation

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Darwinbox, a leading global HR technology platform, has been recognized as a Challenger in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud HCM Suites for enterprises with over 1,000 employees. Gartner's Magic Quadrant, a flagship report, is the gold standard for assessing industry players based on their completeness of vision and ability to execute. This significant advancement positions Darwinbox as the only provider worldwide to move up a quadrant this year, underscoring its continuous rise in the HR tech industry.



Trusted by over 950 global enterprises—including Apollo.io, WeWork, Cogstate, Ephicacy, ZARA, EXL, Starbucks, Nivea, Subway, and many more—Darwinbox empowers organizations to streamline their hire-to-retire HR processes, engage and develop talent, and deliver actionable insights through its mobile-first cloud HCM platform.

"Our rise to Challenger status is driven by our commitment to building a modern, global HCM platform, supported by AI-driven innovation and user-centric design. We're leading the way with cutting-edge technologies like Gen-AI, addressing the complexities of global enterprises with multi-country payroll solutions, and continuously evolving our platform to not only solve today's needs but also tomorrow's challenges," said Chaitanya Peddi, Co-founder of Darwinbox. "The US market demands robust, scalable, and innovative solutions, and we've made significant R&D investments to meet these expectations. With an increasing number of enterprises across the US recognizing the strategic value Darwinbox brings, we are poised to accelerate our growth and further embed ourselves in this market."

AI with Practical Impact

Darwinbox's AI solution, Darwinbox Sense, has been instrumental in helping organizations make better, data-driven HR decisions. By embedding AI in daily workflows, Darwinbox enables organizations to gain insights into employee performance, reduce hiring biases, and understand workforce sentiment—all critical for fostering an inclusive and engaged workplace. Its intelligent tools, like conversational analytics, automated workflows, and payroll anomaly detection, deliver insights exactly when and where they're needed.

Flexible Platform for Unique Local Needs

Recognizing the need for adaptable solutions, Darwinbox's Extensibility Suite offers Filipino HR teams the ability to tailor and automate workflows through low-code, no-code tools. This flexibility enables companies to streamline operations with minimal IT dependency, allowing HR teams to quickly respond to changing business needs.

Mobile-First Design for High Engagement

Understanding the importance of mobility in the Philippines, where many employees work remotely or in the field, Darwinbox's platform is built to engage a diverse range of users across different work environments. Its mobile-first design ensures seamless connectivity, allowing organizations to reach every employee, from frontline workers to office-based teams, fostering a unified and engaged workforce.

Talent Management for Skills Development

The platform's talent management features, highly rated in Gartner's report, support Filipino companies in building a robust skills-based workforce. Darwinbox's AI-driven career planning tools and Talent Hub offer managers and employees personalized guidance for career development, helping Filipino businesses retain top talent and enhance workforce growth.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark, PEER INSIGHTS and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Darwinbox

Founded in 2015, Darwinbox is a global HR tech leader that empowers enterprises to better manage their talent with new-age employee experiences and disruptive AI-powered technology. Its cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software caters to an organisation's HR needs across the entire employee lifecycle. Darwinbox is trusted by over 3 million employees from more than 900 enterprises across 130 countries. Darwinbox has been backed by global investors like TCV, Microsoft, Salesforce Ventures, Peak XV, Lightspeed and Endiya Partners among others.

