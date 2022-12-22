Daryl Ludlow Joins JTEC Energy Technical Advisory Board

ATLANTA, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JTEC Energy, Inc. announced that Daryl Ludlow has joined its Technical Advisory Board. JTEC Energy was formed in 2020 to finish development and commercialize the JTEC device, a cleantech energy invention by Dr. Lonnie Johnson that converts waste heat into electricity more efficiently than any machine in history.

Daryl Ludlow

Dr. Ludlow has spent the past sixteen years developing electrochemical hydrogen pump (EHP) technology. He is the owner of Ludlow Electrochemical Hardware, providing research, development, and manufacturing of hydrogen related electrochemical devices and systems.

"Daryl Ludlow has established himself as one of the foremost hydrogen experts," said JTEC CEO Mike McQuary. "Containing it, using it, recycling it, building fuel cells, and developing new pump technologies with it. We have established a great relationship over the past year and truly value his expertise in this emerging field. We are proud to make his involvement with JTEC official."

"I'm impressed with the innovations at JTEC," said Dr. Ludlow. "I see the potential of the JTEC device to enormously impact renewable energy production throughout the world, and I am eager to contribute to its success."

About Daryl Ludlow

Dr. Ludlow is the owner of Ludlow Electrochemical Hardware, established in 2014. He was formerly the Director of Engineering for H2Pump LLC and served on the Adjunct Faculties of Clarkson University and Union College Graduate Schools. In addition to hydrogen processing, Dr. Ludlow's areas of expertise include manufacturing; energy systems; membrane electrode assemblies; stack, system and application integration; rapid design, fabrication, development, testing & analysis.

Dr. Ludlow holds a BS and a PhD in Mechanical Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and a MS in Manufacturing Engineering from Boston University.

About JTEC Energy

Former NASA scientist and Super Soaker inventor Dr. Lonnie Johnson invented the Johnson Thermo-Electrochemical Converter (JTEC), a cleantech energy device that transforms heat into energy more efficiently than any device in history. Led by Mike McQuary, JTEC Energy was spun off from Johnson Research & Development to fully develop and commercialize the JTEC device. With over 45 patents, JTEC is applicable for both power generation and refrigeration. For more information about JTEC Energy, visit the company website at JTECEnergy.com.

Media contact:

Susan Nicholson

[email protected]

404-285-8988

SOURCE JTEC Energy