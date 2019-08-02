Das-co Workers Become Employee-Owners

The ESOP transition is part of Whitaker Construction's acquisition of Das-co of Idaho, Inc. The shift to employee-ownership was what made the deal attractive to Das-co, said Dancer. He had been researching ESOPs when he met Mike Whitaker, President of Whitaker Construction.

Whitaker and Dancer decided it made sense to join forces. They shared similar values, culture and business goals and had similar family-run roots. Both companies have a history of deep commitment to the customers they serve.

"It was a chance to grow our ESOP and offer some help to a company that was looking to transition to employee-ownership," Whitaker said. "There's a lot of pride and motivation in employee-ownership."

About Whitaker Construction

Whitaker Construction Company (www.whitcon.com) is headquartered in Brigham City, Utah. A leader in underground utility construction and heavy civil construction, Whitaker started its family-owned business in 1953 with little more than a pick-up truck and a shovel. Today, Whitaker is an ESOP company with more than 400 employee-owners, serving clients in Utah, Idaho, Nevada, Wyoming, Oregon and Colorado. It is proud to welcome the 135 employees of Das-co of Idaho, Inc. to its family.

About Das-co of Idaho, Inc.

First incorporated in 1970, Das-co of Idaho, Inc. (www.dascoidaho.com) has grown into an experienced and reputable leader in utility contracting services, with expertise in handling pipeline transmission, distribution and service work in the natural gas industry as well as communications and underground electric power distribution. In 2018, the company completed more than 7,500 projects. The company employs more than 135 people.

