DAS Health Appoints David Haggerty as Chief Revenue Officer to Lead Next Phase of Growth

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DAS Health, a leading provider of healthcare IT, managed services, and business solutions for healthcare and senior care organizations, today announced the appointment of David Haggerty as its new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), effective November 3, 2025.

In this role, Haggerty will lead the company's revenue strategy and commercial operations, overseeing sales, account management, revenue operations, customer success, and partner development to support DAS Health's continued growth and market expansion.

Haggerty brings more than two decades of experience in managed services, cloud technology, cybersecurity, and business continuity. He has built and led high-performing commercial teams, developed scalable go-to-market models, and forged strong enterprise relationships in highly regulated industries.

Before joining DAS Health, Haggerty served as Vice President of Sales at TierPoint, where he played a key role in expanding the company's national footprint and accelerating adoption of cloud and security solutions. Previously, he spent nine years at SunGard, supporting large enterprise clients with mission-critical IT resilience and continuity strategies.

"David brings the kind of visionary leadership and customer-focused execution that aligns perfectly with DAS Health's mission," said Michelle Jaeger, CEO of DAS Health. "His depth of experience in managed services and proven ability to scale revenue operations will be instrumental as we continue growing and delivering meaningful value to healthcare and senior care organizations nationwide."

"I'm thrilled to join DAS Health at such a pivotal time in healthcare," said David Haggerty. "Providers and senior care organizations need secure, scalable technology solutions more than ever. I look forward to working with the team to accelerate growth, strengthen client partnerships, and expand our impact across the industry."

About DAS Health

For over 20 years, DAS Health has been a trusted partner to healthcare and senior care organizations. The company delivers a comprehensive portfolio of technology and business solutions that streamline workflows, improve operational performance, protect revenue, and support secure, reliable care delivery. With deep industry expertise and a people-first approach, DAS Health empowers organizations to navigate change, strengthen their infrastructure, and improve profitability. For more information, visit dashealth.com

