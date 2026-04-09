DAS Health Expands National Footprint with Acquisition of Prime Care Technologies and Prime Cloud from Prime Holdings

Strategic acquisition deepens DAS Health's capabilities in senior living and strengthens its position as the leading healthcare-focused MSP nationwide

TAMPA, Fla., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DAS Health, a full-service strategic technology partner for ambulatory healthcare and senior living organizations nationwide, today announced the acquisition of Prime Care Technologies and Prime Cloud, both divisions of Prime Holdings. The transaction expands DAS Health's geographic footprint and further cements its position as the most comprehensive managed IT, cybersecurity, and professional services provider purpose-built for healthcare.

Prime Care Technologies brings a proven track record of delivering managed IT and infrastructure services to senior living and long-term care communities, while Prime Cloud extends that capability with cloud-hosted solutions designed for the unique compliance and operational demands of care environments. Together, these additions broaden DAS Health's ability to serve senior living operators, from independent and assisted living communities to memory care and multi-site enterprise operators, with the same high-touch, healthcare-first approach that defines the DAS model.

"This acquisition is a natural extension of what we've been building at DAS Health," said Lee Horner, CEO of DAS Health. "Prime Care Technologies' clients can expect the same responsiveness, and enhanced capabilities backed by DAS Health's national infrastructure. Prime Care Technologies and Prime Cloud bring deep senior living expertise, an experienced team, and a client base that aligns directly with our mission. By combining our national scale, enterprise-grade cybersecurity, and healthcare-specific delivery model with their operational depth in senior living, we're creating a technology partner unlike anything else in the market. For senior living operators navigating rising cyber risk, aging infrastructure, and the pressure to scale, we're now an even stronger answer."

Unlike generalist MSPs that lack healthcare expertise, DAS Health has built its entire delivery model around the clinical, compliance, and operational realities of care environments. The acquisition of Prime Care Technologies and Prime Cloud reinforces the company's strategy of consolidating fragmented technology services under one accountable partner, reducing vendor complexity, strengthening cybersecurity posture, and enabling organizations to scale with confidence.

Senior living operators have long navigated a fragmented technology landscape, managing aging infrastructure, cybersecurity risk, and the complexity of multi-site growth with vendors that don't understand care environments. This acquisition changes that. DAS Health now brings everything senior living organizations need under one partner, with the national scale, healthcare expertise, and relationship-driven model to deliver from day one.

About DAS Health

DAS Health is a full-service strategic technology partner for ambulatory healthcare and senior living organizations nationwide, offering Managed IT, Cybersecurity, and Professional Services designed for clinical and operational complexity. Our clients benefit from purpose-built technology solutions, plus a client-experience-driven support model grounded in healthcare expertise, responsiveness, and consistent engagement. From single practices to multi-state enterprise systems, DAS reduces fragmentation, protects patient data, and helps organizations scale confidently and cost-effectively—while elevating the daily experience of the people who depend on reliable technology to deliver care. Learn more a dashealth.com

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SOURCE DAS Health