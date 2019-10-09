DAS is Dead, Long Live DAS

CAMPBELL, Calif., Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This week Mobile Experts released the 2019 update to their longstanding research on Distributed Antenna Systems.

In this report, Mobile Experts breaks down the shift from Carrier DAS to Enterprise DAS, and the impact of new solutions such as neutral CBRS infrastructure on the DAS market. DAS has been weakening in the recent past—but the next few years will see key transformations as 5G materializes.

"In the midst of LTE and 5G transitions, the DAS industry is faced with a slew of challenges, not all of them surmountable," commented Principal Analyst Kyung Mun. "But while traditional DAS will hold steady in specific large venues, the overall market for In-Building Wireless continues to grow and evolve. We expect IBW to incorporate new indoor solutions that can make the transition from LTE to 5G and provide scalable capacity and coverage solutions for the Enterprise DAS market that we have been talking about for some time."

Mobile Experts believes that the traditional DAS architecture will remain fairly stable in addressing the Carrier DAS market mostly in high-density, large public venues like stadiums and airports. In this report, a special section on Public Safety outlines a strong ongoing driver for long-term DAS deployment. Further, they foresee a bright future for Tier-1 driven Distributed Radio System (DRS) solutions in carrier-dominant markets like China where the neutral-host infrastructure sharing is not commonplace.

"Open RAN virtualized solutions offer an exciting opportunity for In-Building Wireless suppliers to potentially create combined coverage and capacity solutions that can scale across different market segments. Neutral hosts will create new indoor solutions that can evolve from LTE to 5G and provide scalable capacity and coverage solutions for the Enterprise market," remarked Chief Analyst Joe Madden.

After ten years, the 2019 DAS report will be the last in the DAS series from Mobile Experts. In 2020 and beyond, the analysts will expand this report into a comprehensive look at In-Building Wireless that will acknowledge solutions such as repeaters, small cells, DRS, CBRS, ORAN, as well as DAS. This broader scope of indoor challenges and product solutions will serve to illuminate the changing DAS market and deliver crucial analysis for evolving business models associated with bringing 5G indoors.

About Mobile Experts Inc.:

Mobile Experts provides insightful market analysis for the mobile infrastructure and mobile handset markets. Our analysts are true Experts, who remain focused on topics where each analyst has 20 years of experience or more. Research topics center on technology introduction for radio frequency (RF) and communications innovation.

