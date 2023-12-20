DAS Solar obtains EPD Certification from EPDItaly

News provided by

DAS SOLAR CO., LTD.

20 Dec, 2023, 21:41 ET

QUZHOU, China, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, DAS Solar has successfully been evaluated and registered the Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) certification from EPD Italy for a full range of photovoltaic modules. This achievement will facilitate DAS Solar in expanding its international market footprint and making significant contributions to global green and sustainable development.

Continue Reading
dassolar_epd
dassolar_epd

Based on ISO 14025 and EN 1584, the Environmental Product Declaration (EDP) is a Type III environmental declaration. Providing a high level of scientific rigor and international recognition, it involves evaluating and disclosing a product's environmental impacts throughout its entire lifecycle.

During the EPD certification process, TÜV SÜD adopted the standard of the Italian EPD to conduct a life cycle assessment (LCA) of various DAS Solar products, including 72-cell N-type bifacial double glass modules, 54-cell N-type bifacial double glass modules, 72-cell P-type bifacial double glass modules, 72-cell P-type single-glass modules, and lightweight high-density modules. This report examines the environmental impact of each stage of DAS Solar's photovoltaic modules, including raw material procurement, production, transportation, installation, recycling, and disposal. Following an assessment, multiple DAS Solar photovoltaic modules have successfully passed the test and registered EPD Italy certification.

DAS Solar is an internationalized new energy company committed to green and sustainable development. It actively responds to ESG objectives, continuously optimizes its operations, and deeply cultivates the technological domain. Additionally, DAS Solar drives innovation and breakthroughs in N-type technology, providing global customers with high-quality, clean, efficient, and sustainable products.

In addition to continuous technical optimization, DAS Solar has integrated low-carbon principles into its entire corporate process. Through resource integration and collaborative initiatives, DAS Solar leverages the pivotal role of key enterprises to champion the industry's low-carbon transformation and promote green, sustainable development. The EPD certifications symbolize a pivotal advancement in DAS Solar's globalization, empowering the company to surmount international green trade barriers and amplify its competitiveness and influence in the global market.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2301383/dassolar_epd.jpg

Also from this source

DAS Solar figure sur la liste BNEF des fabricants mondiaux de systèmes photovoltaïques de niveau 1 (Tier 1 Global PV Manufactures) avec des modules de type N reconnus par le marché

DAS Solar, en tant que leader de la technologie de type N, s'est classé dans la liste de niveau 1 de BloombergNEF(BNEF) des fabricants de modules...

DAS Solar steht auf der BNEF Tier 1 Global PV Manufactures-Liste mit vom Markt anerkannten N-Typ Modulen

DAS Solar, ein führendes Unternehmen im Bereich der N-Typ-Technologie wurde aufgrund seiner hocheffizienten N-Typ-Serienprodukte, seiner hohen...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Green Technology

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Alternative Energies

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.