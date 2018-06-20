SEOUL, South Korea and MONTROUGE, France, June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DASAN Networks will provide TDF with equipments for the deployment of its optical fiber infrastructure (FTTH).
DASAN and its Korean partners have entered into a long-term strategic partnership with TDF for the digital coverage of French territories for 5 years.
In just 18 months, TDF has won public tenders to deploy, operate and sale to customers of more than 700,000 FTTH ports in France, in sparsely populated areas.
To become a partner of TDF, known for the quality of its service and its professional requirement, it is well recognized that the equipments provided must be excellent. Accordingly, during the first period of this partnership, DASAN will focus on the performance of the services provided, especially on the quality and optimization of logistics.
As TDF is a partner of French telecom operators such as Orange, Bouygues Telecom, Free as well as all television channels, like TNT, Digital Terrestrial Television, DASAN wishes to take advantage of this agreement to develop its reputation in France.
More Information:
TDF (Telediffusion de France SAS)
CEO Olivier Huart
http://www.tdf.fr
DASAN Networks
CEO Nam Min-Woo
http://www.dasannetworks.com
Press Contacts:
DASAN Networks / Head of Communication, Jihyun Kim: kimjh@dasannetworks.com
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dasan-networks-signs-a-partnership-agreement-with-tdf-operators-of-reference-infrastructures-in-france-300669355.html
SOURCE DASAN Networks
Share this article