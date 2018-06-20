DASAN Networks signs a partnership agreement with TDF, operators of reference infrastructures in France.

In just 18 months, TDF has won public tenders to deploy, operate and sale to customers of more than 700,000 FTTH ports in France, in sparsely populated areas.

To become a partner of TDF, known for the quality of its service and its professional requirement, it is well recognized that the equipments provided must be excellent. Accordingly, during the first period of this partnership, DASAN will focus on the performance of the services provided, especially on the quality and optimization of logistics.

As TDF is a partner of French telecom operators such as Orange, Bouygues Telecom, Free as well as all television channels, like TNT, Digital Terrestrial Television, DASAN wishes to take advantage of this agreement to develop its reputation in France.

More Information:

TDF (Telediffusion de France SAS)

CEO Olivier Huart

http://www.tdf.fr



DASAN Networks

CEO Nam Min-Woo

http://www.dasannetworks.com



Press Contacts:

DASAN Networks / Head of Communication, Jihyun Kim: kimjh@dasannetworks.com

