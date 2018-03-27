DasCoin and Julien Fournié Explore the Future of Fashion and the Blockchain at Eiffel Tower Event

PARIS, March 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DasCoin, the blockchain-based currency at the center of an innovative digital asset system, has invited haute couture designer Julien Fournié to inspire a blockchain solution securing the entire fashion design value-chain. The fashion industry, like many, requires confidential sharing of designs among multiple parties. Protecting intellectual property in this fluid ecosystem has always been a challenge and the solutions to date are expensive and lack efficiency.

Julien Fournié is a pioneer in the French fashion industry due to his early adoption of technology as a key element in fashion design. Heavily involved in research and development of 3D design tools with Dassault Systèmes, and advocating the use of mobile hardware for fashion designers (using Apple iPad pro), Julien Fournié's vision of the future for global fashion dovetails seamlessly into DasCoin's blockchain-based IP solution.

"A fashion designer needs to protect his designs on a daily basis, at various phases of the design process in an easy, secure, efficient manner. Each and every tool contributing to these needs will prove key in the future so that fashion designers remain the real decision-makers for all of their collections. I am delighted to collaborate with DasCoin to achieve that goal," says Julien Fournié.

Using their own fast, secure and scalable blockchain technology, DasCoin is creating an auditable, traceable and efficient solution for sharing and protecting designs and authenticating final products. Smart contracts, automated non-disclosure and other legally binding agreements will ensure that designs are only released to authenticated partners and that their use is controlled and audited. Individual designs can be coded and registered on the blockchain to prove authenticity. All this can happen seamlessly, quickly and at very low cost, meaning that no parts of the supply chain are excluded.

DasCoin CEO Michael Mathias joined haute couture designer Julien Fournié at an exclusive event held in the famous Salon Gustave Eiffel at the Eiffel Tower on March 26 where Julien Fournié interacted with DasCoin's CEO over the specific questions and needs he has as a designer that can be answered by the blockchain; the details of the bespoke blockchain at its heart were also revealed alongside a Julien Fournié fashion show.

"Our unique network design gives us the speed, efficiency and security to offer blockchain solutions to a whole range of industries that are suffering from huge third-party costs to protect their creative work. By creating a solution for the fashion industry, we are hoping that a new generation of designers can protect their creations affordably and with total peace of mind using the power of the technology we've developed at DasCoin. We're very excited to reveal more in the near future not only just in fashion but across a whole range of industries including music, sports, film, supply chain, insurance and beyond," said Mathias.

Key facts about DasCoin:

The DasCoin blockchain fully confirms transactions in just six seconds and always will, no matter how big the network grows.

The DasCoin blockchain can process over 100,000 transactions per second, so the whole world can use DasCoin to do business, without slowing down.

Combined with a secure wallet system, an inbuilt growth engine and array of services and applications, DasCoin sits at the heart of DasNet, the world's most integrated blockchain economy.

DasPay is the world's first cryptocurrency mobile wallet that will enable people to spend their DasCoin in 60 million merchants worldwide, directly from their smartphone. Built with our technology partner Carta Worldwide, DasPay allows any business that accepts Visa and Mastercard to accept DasCoin without changes to their point-of-sale technology. DasPay is on track to go live in 2018.

DasCoin runs and constantly maintains its network to the highest standards ensuring DasCoin remains secure and ahead of threats. A permissioned consortium blockchain ensures every node is licensed and verified, and wallet partner WebWallet requires every member of the community to be KYC authenticated and to use the Validator hardware device to access and protect their funds.

Individuals and partners are required to undergo KYC authentication before joining the community. This ensures greater regulatory compliance and alignment with AML and CFT standards.

Designed with an integrated system of governance, DasCoin can evolve to keep up with changes in regulation, compliance and the continued demands of the marketplace.

An eco-friendly network design ensures minimum energy consumption without compromising on performance.

The DasCoin blockchain has been live since March 31, 2017. Over 600 million DasCoin have been minted of a total supply of 8.5 billion units.

About DasCoin :

DasCoin is the blockchain-based currency at the center of an innovative digital asset system that seeks to optimize the strengths and eliminate the weaknesses of existing currency systems. It is fast, efficient, balanced, secure and scalable.

DasCoin is focused on creating a digital currency that delivers superior performance through greater operational efficiency, increased transaction capacity, wider distribution, better governance and greater regulatory compliance. Protected by industry-leading security protocols and a permissioned blockchain, DasCoin is a pioneer in the sector with the goal of becoming the world's first mainstream digital currency.

DasCoin encompasses a fully authenticated global community of users, world-class consortium blockchain technology, an integrated ecosystem, decentralized wallet access, a powerful incentivized growth engine, best-in-class payment system architecture and an interoperable blockchain protocol.

