Dascoulias Realty Group Acquires ERA Advantage Realty Group

Acquisition makes Dascoulias Realty Group top producing brokerage advocacy for residential, commercial, agriculture, and farm and ranch in Central Montana

GREAT FALLS, Mont., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dascoulias Realty Group, the real estate brokerage firm that brings harmony to your real estate needs, today announced the acquisition of Great Falls-based ERA Advantage Realty Group. Jim Dea, broker and owner of ERA Advantage Realty Group, and many of his realtors will join the broker team at Dascoulias Realty Group (DRG). This acquisition brings together two of the top brokerage teams in Great Falls, Montana to better serve the community.

Melissa Dascoulias and Jim Dea

"We are excited to have Jim and the ERA Advantage Realty Group team joining our brokerage. It has always been our goal at DRG to bring authenticity and trust to the real estate market in Great Falls, and we're committed to going above and beyond for our clients," said Melissa Dascoulias, broker and owner of Dascoulias Realty Group. "Jim's tenure in the community and his reputation of honesty and transparency align directly with our values at DRG."

DRG has become the top producing real estate brokerage firm in Central Montana, selling more than 357 million dollars in homes over the past three years - 20 million dollars more than the next largest brokerage. The company has also received "The Best of the Falls" for Real Estate Brokerages for each of those years. Over the past six years, the DRG team of agents has grown exponentially - from five agents to 40+ without active recruitment. This rapid growth is a testament to DRG's dedication to both clients and its agents.

With this acquisition, DRG should retain the top producing brokerage spot, supporting buyers and sellers in residential, commercial, agriculture, and farm and ranch. The combined resources of DRG and ERA Advantage Realty Group will expand and sharpen the group's ability to serve the community. DRG constantly strives to challenge the Great Falls realty status quo by utilizing forward thinking ideas and the latest technology to sell homes faster than the local market average. Both Melissa and Jim believe in a hands-on approach, stay on the front lines and pride themselves in helping grow the next generation of agents into market experts.

"It is a privilege for me and many of my Realtors to join Melissa and the team at DRG," said Jim Dea. "Melissa has become a force to recon with on the Great Falls Realty front. It has been my honor to serve my loyal ERA agents as their broker, and I look forward to the next stage of my career as I continue to serve my clients and to work in cooperation with my fellow realtors in North Central Montana."

DRG attributes a lot of the company's success to giving back to the community, staying involved locally and in surrounding areas. The company routinely gives back to the community in many ways by supporting the policeman's foundation, Harvest Howl, National Wild Turkey Foundation, 1000 In Action, Foothills Christian School, and Hootnanay (community event). Jim and Melissa's real estate experience will help foster and educate team members, providing the highest quality of service to clients based on a reputation of honesty and transparency.

DRG will operate out of both locations to better and more easily serve the community. The company's main location is at 117 2nd Ave. North and the new location is at 2022 Central Ave. - both in the city of Great Falls.

To learn more about how Dascoulias Realty Group can help with your real estate needs, please visit DascouliasRealtyGroup.com .

About Dascoulias Realty Group

Veteran owned and spearheaded by owners Peter and Melissa Dascoulias, Dascoulias Realty Group (DRG) is Great Falls, Montana's number one realty team. Quality, consistency, transparency, and teamwork are key concepts at DRG. This direct no nonsense approach has propelled DRG to be the premier brokerage in the area. DRG homes sell faster than the Great Falls market average. DRG agents work to get clients the best offer for their home and continue to challenge the local market by utilizing forward thinking ideas and the latest technology.

Accolades include, 2022 Highest Producing Brokerage, four Rookie of the Year agents, 2022 Best of the Best Real Estate Agent (Melissa Dascoulias), 2022 Best of the Best Real Estate Company, and 2021 Best of the Best "Top 3" Real Estate Agents, Aspire 2020 (Melissa Dascoulias), Business Appreciation Award from the Great Falls Chamber of Commerce 2020, Most Improved Commercial 2020-2021 from NeighborWorks.

For more information, visit: DascouliasRealtyGroup.com

