Dash and Aircoins Join Forces to Power Cryptocurrency Treasure Hunt in Augmented Reality

NEW YORK, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dash , the top digital currency for payments and e-commerce, today announced a partnership with the leading cryptocurrency augmented reality (AR) app, Aircoins . By downloading the Aircoins app, users can hunt, collect and send Dash cryptocurrency worldwide alongside other Aircoins users in an AR environment.

Anytime a user downloads the Aircoins app, there will be a random drop of coins, including Dash, around them. Users can then collect them by moving close to the coins and using their phones as an augmented reality tool. The Aircoins team is promoting usage of the withdrawal function by having full Dash coins appear in 10 major cities around the world for users to find. Initial cities are: New York, Amsterdam, Bangkok and Medellin. Dash and Aircoins will communicate the location of additional cities through their respective social channels ( @Dashpay and @aircoins_App ).

In a first for the AR and crypto worlds, players will have the ability to pick up Dash currency in Aircoins AR environment, transfer it to any Dash-enabled crypto wallet in a quick transaction -- thanks to Dash's InstantSend feature -- and use it at one of the 4,800+ retailers worldwide that accept Dash, cash out at one of the 700 ATMs, or move it into one of the many exchanges that trade Dash globally.

"As interest and adoption around AR and cryptocurrency continues to increase, merging the two through a fun game is an exciting step for both technologies," said Ernesto Contreras, business development manager LatAm of Dash Core Group. "This partnership will allow Dash to reach new markets by allowing users to collect coins as they move around cities, and because they can now use that currency, this will open up a new engagement model and user experience. AR is poised for exceptional growth and together Dash and Aircoins are primed to engage users along that journey."

As the first app to enable cryptocurrencies in AR, Aircoins has been a key player in innovating the digital ecosystem and pushing the boundaries around how individuals can experience and interact with cryptocurrency. Aircoins has helped both its users and partners explore new currencies and ultimately expand their reach and ownership through the rich engagement platform AR offers users. In the near future, Aircoins users will be able to exchange other coins they collect in the app into Dash, which users can subsequently withdraw, and use for purchases.

"Aircoins is excited to integrate Dash digital cash and work strategically with the Dash Core Group. The Dash protocol is a perfect fit for retailers and cryptocurrency users because of its low transaction fees and InstantSend feature," said Emal Safi, CEO, Aircoins. "Aircoins layers geolocation, gaming and augmented reality to make rewards and using Dash fun and convenient while providing an interactive experience. These innovations in technology create new payment and advertising opportunities as we drive foot traffic to retailers and merchants. Aircoins has created a vast network of users and blockchain assets that motivates to grow the decentralized economies and push for mass adoption."

Download the free Aircoins app on the Apple Store and Google Play and start hunting for Dash coins now!

About Dash

Dash is digital cash, allowing millions of individuals, as well as thousands of merchants and businesses across the globe to carry out blazingly fast, secure transactions for less than a cent. A top ranked cryptocurrency, with a market cap of over $1.3 billion USD, and the rising alternative to bitcoin, Dash is accepted at over 4,900 merchants globally, accessible via 700+ ATMS and 90+ exchanges worldwide, making it one of the few offering safe, decentralized solutions. For more information, visit https://www.dash.org/ or follow the organization on Twitter @DashPay .

About AIRCOINS

AIRCOINS is an Augmented Reality (AR) app that incentivizes its users by rewarding them in cryptocurrency. Utilizing geolocation, coins are scattered around the world for players to find & collect. AIRCOINS' aims to help educate and bring cryptocurrency to the masses in a fun and interactive way. No complicated verification/signup process or blockchain experience required. Simply download the app and start earning today. Stay active, stay safe & happy hunting! For more information, visit https://aircoins.co/

SOURCE Dash

Related Links

https://www.dash.org

