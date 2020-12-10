Dash Announces New Partnership with STREET|EATS Bremerton

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dash, the digital ordering management platform for restaurants, is excited to partner with STREET|EATS Bremerton, the new food truck village, to power the ordering process for all of the village's vendors.

Dash is a platform that allows restaurants to accept and manage online orders, plus orders through delivery apps, all in one place. Through the new partnership with STREET|EATS Bremerton, Dash will help the village's food truck vendors more easily manage and execute customer orders.

Additionally, Dash will allow the vendors at STREET|EATS Bremerton to manage delivery app orders through platforms like Grubhub, UberEATS, Postmates and DoorDash.

"Dash was built to help small businesses and entrepreneurs succeed, so we are very excited to launch our new partnership with STREET|EATS," said Robert Marhamat, CEO of Dash. "STREET|EATS is the perfect space for the community of Bremerton to enjoy great food, delicious drinks, and support local businesses. We know the new partnership with Dash will help make every experience at STREET|EATS the best it can be and hopefully introduce even more people to these unique vendors."

STREET|EATS Bremerton is a new social destination for food and drinks in Kitsap County, Washington. With multiple food trucks, drive thru beverages, and gathering spaces, STREET|EATS offers a "third place" for the community of Bremerton to gather.

"We're thrilled to partner with Dash and to offer the food trucks an easy, effective way to manage incoming orders and better serve the community. We hope this new partnership with Dash will take STREET|EATS to the next level, and help our vendors connect with customers" said Christopher Lux, founder of STREET|EATS.

The new partnership between Dash and STREET|EATS Bremerton has begun and is off to a great start.

STREET|EATS is located at 2101 Burwell Pl. Bremerton, Washington, 98312

To learn more about STREET|EATS visit https://www.facebook.com/streeteatsbremerton/

To learn more about Dash, visit https://exploredash.com/

Contact:

Alexis Irvin

415-418-4006

[email protected]

SOURCE Dash

Related Links

https://exploredash.com

