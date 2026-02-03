Dash Bio Expands Operations with 24,000 Square Foot GLP-Compliant Facility in Waltham, MA. February 3, 2026

Dash Bio is transforming bioanalysis by replacing traditional manual CRO processes with automated, on-demand capacity. This expansion reinforces a commitment to eliminating the traditional CRO bottlenecks that slow drug development. The new facility at 21 Hickory Drive will serve more biotech companies seeking pre-clinical and GLP-compliant bioanalysis results in days, not weeks, with automated workflows. Transparent, predictable pricing provides access to this platform with no hidden costs, change orders, or opaque quotes. Together, this enables users to successfully schedule and budget their true total costs.

"This facility gives us the capacity to serve more biotech companies who are tired of waiting months for data that should take days," said Dave Johnson, CEO and former Chief Data and AI Officer at Moderna. "We built this company because we know speed matters in drug development, and this expansion lets us deliver faster bioanalysis at scale."

Key features of the new Waltham facility include:

Expanded Capacity: 24,000 sq ft GLP-compliant facility in Waltham purpose-built to deliver faster bioanalysis turnaround times at scale

Tech-enabled speed: 3-day turnarounds versus the 4-6 week industry standard; tools that match the pace of drug discovery

Automated workflows: Manual bottlenecks eliminated with standardized automation-first design enabling consistent quality at scale

Sample storage infrastructure: Long-term storage capabilities that grow with your program

This expansion comes as Dash Bio continues to gain traction with biotech companies frustrated by traditional CRO timelines. Founded in 2024 by a team of industry veterans with deep experience building and scaling biotech companies, the company has raised $17.5M to transform bioanalysis through automation and eliminate the opaque pricing and slow turnarounds that plague the industry.

About Dash Bio

Dash Bio is a bioanalysis CRO delivering GLP-compliant results in days through automation and transparent pricing. Founded by industry leaders Dave Johnson (CEO), Ander Tallett (COO), and Ely Porter (CSO), Dash Bio eliminates the bottlenecks that slow drug development by replacing manual processes with automation-first workflows. The company serves biotech companies across all therapeutic areas, offering transparent pricing and rapid turnarounds that accelerate development timelines. For more information, visit dash.bio

