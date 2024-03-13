New collection brings futuristic designs into the present with a roster of multi-functional appliances and cookware to customize consumers' kitchen needs.

NEW YORK, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To achieve customizable home cooking that fits kitchens and lifestyles of all shapes and sizes, the in-house team of creatives, product designers, and inventors at Dash have looked to the future to create appliances that provide maximum functionality in fewer devices. The future consists of appliances that are multi-functional, versatile, and practical thanks to interchangeable cooking surfaces. With three brand new Cooking Systems, Dash delivers all-in-one appliances that offer value and convenience, save space, and are dishwasher safe. Ultimately allowing consumers to choose plates and functions to perfectly fit their varying everyday needs.

Dash brings the "customizable kitchen of the future" to 2024 Inspired Home Show New collection brings futuristic designs into the present with a roster of multi-functional appliances and cookware to customize consumers’ kitchen needs.

"As we step into the future of cooking, versatility is paramount. Younger generations seek tools that adapt to their ever-changing culinary interests and lifestyles. At Dash, we're dedicated to crafting kitchen solutions that meet these demands while inspiring creativity and experimentation in the kitchen," said Evan Dash, CEO of StoreBound.

The new line of Dash's MultiMaker™ Systems include:

MultiMaker™ Mini Maker System: This do-it-all System allows consumers to easily alternate between removable 4" waffle plates, griddle plates, and novelty designs, including a heart, sunflower, bumblebee, unicorn, dinosaur, jack-o-lantern, snowflake, and Santa. With new additions to the seasonal catalog in the form of 2-Plate Packs, these Removable Plates are infinitely collectible.





This do-it-all System allows consumers to easily alternate between removable 4" waffle plates, griddle plates, and novelty designs, including a heart, sunflower, bumblebee, unicorn, dinosaur, jack-o-lantern, snowflake, and Santa. With new additions to the seasonal catalog in the form of 2-Plate Packs, these Removable Plates are infinitely collectible. MultiMaker™ Treat Maker System: The Treat System makes mini treats (and more) using removable plates with 8" cooking surfaces. Alternate between Mini Donut, Mini Cupcake, and Waffle Bite Plates to create customized breakfast bites, party favors, and Instagram-worthy confections.





The Treat System makes mini treats (and more) using removable plates with 8" cooking surfaces. Alternate between Mini Donut, Mini Cupcake, and Waffle Bite Plates to create customized breakfast bites, party favors, and Instagram-worthy confections. MultiMaker™ Flex Press Grill System: The Flex Press Grill System allows consumers to alternate between removable plates for grilling, griddling, and making waffles, with the bonus of functioning as a bistro-style panini press or a flattop countertop grill with dual cooking surfaces.

In addition to bringing multi-functionality into the kitchen, Dash continues to add to its ever-growing catalog of novel products and partnership collaborations. New 2024 product offerings and expanded collections include the following:

Dash's Ceramic SmartStore ® Lightweight Cookware Sets: Each set includes five lightweight cast aluminum pieces that nest conveniently within each other for seamless storage. Centering around various cooking techniques, the Roaster Set, the Grill+Fryer Set, and an Everyday Set are slated for consumer purchase late 2024 / early 2025. Each piece is compatible with all cooktops including induction, oven-safe up to 400°F and glass lids up to 350°F.





Each set includes five lightweight cast aluminum pieces that nest conveniently within each other for seamless storage. Centering around various cooking techniques, the Roaster Set, the Grill+Fryer Set, and an Everyday Set are slated for consumer purchase late 2024 / early 2025. Each piece is compatible with all cooktops including induction, oven-safe up to 400°F and glass lids up to 350°F. Prepdeck by Dash: Continuing in their mission to help consumers make easy, healthy meals at home, Dash is proud to join forces with meal prep masters Prepdeck to offer a full Meal Prep System that gives home cooks all the tools and space needed to prep, cook, and clean just like the pros and faster than ever before. The Prepdeck Gen 2 Meal Prep System comes with 14 stackable containers in five sizes, eight precision prepping tools, a spacious cutting board, a mobile device stand, and hidden compartments for stashing trash and compost during prep. For home chefs in smaller spaces or with lighter prep needs, there's Prepdeck Lite, a sleeker System that's portable and easy to maneuver, making it easy to stay one prep ahead just about anywhere.



"We're excited to announce that Dash has taken over distribution of Prepdeck, the culinary innovation originally launched on Shark Tank. Together, we're empowering home chefs to unleash their creativity and make cooking an even more enjoyable experience," said Evan Dash , CEO of StoreBound.





Continuing in their mission to help consumers make easy, healthy meals at home, Dash is proud to join forces with meal prep masters Prepdeck to offer a full Meal Prep System that gives home cooks all the tools and space needed to prep, cook, and clean just like the pros and faster than ever before. The Prepdeck Gen 2 Meal Prep System comes with 14 stackable containers in five sizes, eight precision prepping tools, a spacious cutting board, a mobile device stand, and hidden compartments for stashing trash and compost during prep. For home chefs in smaller spaces or with lighter prep needs, there's Prepdeck Lite, a sleeker System that's portable and easy to maneuver, making it easy to stay one prep ahead just about anywhere. "We're excited to announce that Dash has taken over distribution of Prepdeck, the culinary innovation originally launched on Shark Tank. Together, we're empowering home chefs to unleash their creativity and make cooking an even more enjoyable experience," said , CEO of StoreBound. New Novelty Collectables: Adding to their ever-growing catalog of seasonal favorites, Dash is proud to announce two new additions to their Winter/Holiday roster with the Reindeer Mini Waffle Maker and the Wreath Mini Bundt® Cake Maker. Dash is also introducing new color palettes and fresh finishes in 2024 that reflect recent market changes and viral trends. Expect to see more muted and neutral colors—ranging from blush, cream, sage, and lavender, all available in a matte satin finish.





Adding to their ever-growing catalog of seasonal favorites, Dash is proud to announce two new additions to their Winter/Holiday roster with the Reindeer Mini Waffle Maker and the Wreath Mini Bundt® Cake Maker. Dash is also introducing new color palettes and fresh finishes in 2024 that reflect recent market changes and viral trends. Expect to see more muted and neutral colors—ranging from blush, cream, sage, and lavender, all available in a matte satin finish. Expanded Zakarian by Dash Collection: The first to marry all the best features of traditional cast iron with premium nonstick cooking, Zakarian by Dash returns in 2024 with new additions to the Cast Iron Nonstick family. Boasting superior searing capabilities, the Zakarian by Dash 9" Wok with Glass Lid is ideal for quick and easy restaurant-quality one-pan meals. The new Double Burner Grill will also join the Cast Iron Nonstick collection, offering a sleek and stylish high-gloss grill pan that fits over two stovetop burners for extra grill space and easy entertaining. Plus, these new additions and select skillet sizes will now be available in a brand-new hue – Hunter Green .

ABOUT DASH

Dash is committed to helping people make healthy, unprocessed food at home. Grounded in the belief that taking small steps every day to live a healthier life and eating whole, natural foods can make a big impact, Dash provides the tools and content to help consumers make delicious and healthy meals at home.

ABOUT STOREBOUND

StoreBound is a family of brands bound by innovation. Leveraging a fully integrated model of concept development, engineering, manufacturing, logistics, sales, marketing, and business management, StoreBound develops quality products and manages their performance at key retailers. With thoughtful, well-designed home and housewares products, StoreBound's aim is to win the hearts of customers worldwide.

MEDIA CONTACT

Christina Panta

[email protected]

SOURCE StoreBound