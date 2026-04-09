Dash Brings the Ice Cream Parlor Home with an All-New Frozen Treats Collection

The beloved kitchen appliance brand launches three must-have products designed to make indulgent, parlor-quality frozen treats effortlessly at home

NEW YORK, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dash, the kitchen appliance brand that has made homemade cooking accessible and joyful for millions, is cooking up its sweetest summer yet. Dash is announcing the launch of its new Frozen Treats collection: three powerhouse appliances that transform your kitchen into the ultimate frozen treat destination. Whether you're craving soft serve on a weeknight or throwing the backyard bash of the season, Dash is putting the fun (and real ingredients) back in your hands.

The beloved kitchen appliance brand launches three must-have products designed to make indulgent, parlor-quality frozen treats effortlessly at home

Soft Serve Ice Cream Maker (SMP $99.99): Forget the long lines and high prices for overhyped ice cream shops. Dash's new Soft Serve Ice Cream Maker delivers creamy, parlor-quality soft serve, sorbet, & frozen yogurt right at home in less than 30 minutes. With a one-pint capacity and a one-touch power button, sweet treat lovers can add their own ingredients, churn, and dispense directly from the Maker into their favorite cones.

(SMP $99.99): Forget the long lines and high prices for overhyped ice cream shops. Dash's new Soft Serve Ice Cream Maker delivers creamy, parlor-quality soft serve, sorbet, & frozen yogurt right at home in less than 30 minutes. With a one-pint capacity and a one-touch power button, sweet treat lovers can add their own ingredients, churn, and dispense directly from the Maker into their favorite cones. Slushy & Frozen Drink Maker (SMP $99.99): Summer entertaining just got a serious upgrade with Dash's Slushy & Frozen Drink Maker, which makes 32 ounces of slushies, frozen margaritas, frosé, and more, all in under 20 minutes. Ingredients chill quickly for a smooth, perfectly frozen consistency every time, and the pour-and-sip dispenser means drinks go straight from the Pitcher to the glass with zero mess. When one batch is done, go ahead and get started on a new one to keep the party going.

(SMP $99.99): Summer entertaining just got a serious upgrade with Dash's Slushy & Frozen Drink Maker, which makes 32 ounces of slushies, frozen margaritas, frosé, and more, all in under 20 minutes. Ingredients chill quickly for a smooth, perfectly frozen consistency every time, and the pour-and-sip dispenser means drinks go straight from the Pitcher to the glass with zero mess. When one batch is done, go ahead and get started on a new one to keep the party going. Pro Shaved Ice Machine (SMP $99.99): Built with all the performance, power, and speed of commercial block ice shavers, the Pro Shaved Ice Machine brings big-batch capability to the family kitchen. Simply freeze ice blocks in included ice molds, adjust to choose your preferred consistency, and shave with one touch to get fluffy shaved ice in minutes. Perfect for birthday parties or backyard BBQs, bring the carnival home without taking up valuable counter space.

"At Dash, we believe that making delicious, healthy food at home should be fun and accessible for everyone," said Evan Dash, CEO of StoreBound. "Our new Frozen Treats collection gives families the tools to recreate their favorite indulgences with real ingredients, right in their own kitchens—so you never have to choose between delicious and better-for-you."

The Frozen Treats collection is available now at ByDash.com, Amazon, and at retailers nationwide. To explore the full Dash lineup and discover trending summer recipes, follow @byDash on Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT DASH

Dash is committed to helping people make healthy, unprocessed food at home. Grounded in the belief that taking small steps every day to live a healthier life and eating whole, natural foods can make a big impact, Dash provides the tools and content to help consumers make delicious and healthy meals at home.

ABOUT STOREBOUND

StoreBound is a family of brands bound by innovation. Leveraging a fully integrated model of concept development, engineering, manufacturing, logistics, sales, marketing, and business management, StoreBound develops quality products and manages their performance at key retailers. With thoughtful, well-designed home and housewares products, StoreBound's aim is to win the hearts of customers worldwide.

MEDIA CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE StoreBound