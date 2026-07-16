The innovative 16-piece space-saving cookware system with built-in electric power—designed for modern kitchens, small spaces, and big meals

NEW YORK, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- /PR Newswire/ — Kitchen clutter officially meets its match. Dash, the brand known for making cooking easier (and more fun), is introducing the Stacks Ceramic Cookware Set with Electric Burner: a first-of-its-kind, 16-piece cookware system that combines stackable design, multi-use versatility, and built-in electric power into one sleek set. Featuring innovative SmartStore® design and premium ceramic construction, this compact system is a full kitchen stacked into one streamlined, space-saving solution.

Say Goodbye to Cluttered Cabinets: Dash Launches Stacks, the All-in-One Cookware Set That Saves 40% of Cabinet Space

Designed for today's space-conscious, multitasking home cooks, Stacks replaces cabinets full of mismatched cookware with one sleek, versatile set—saving up to 40% of cabinet space without sacrificing performance or style. Thoughtfully designed to help you get more from your kitchen, Stacks makes it easy to cook, serve, and store with less clutter and more convenience. Whether you're outfitting a first kitchen, refreshing your cookware collection, or simply making the most of your cabinet space, it brings everyday convenience without compromise.

"Stacks really embodies what Dash is all about—innovation that actually solves real problems in the kitchen," said Evan Dash, CEO of StoreBound. "Home cooks kept telling us they wanted cookware that's versatile enough to handle any cooking method while still being smart about space. We listened, and Stacks delivers just that. It's premium quality that transforms how people organize and cook in their kitchens."

Available in an 8-piece set for $119.99 or a 16-piece set for $199.99, the collection reflects the growing demand for products that maximize value while minimizing footprint. Built with durable cast-aluminum construction, each piece delivers reliable performance and is oven-safe up to 450°F, with a glass lid that's heat safe up to 350°F.

"Today's home cooks want more freedom in how and where they cook," added Dash. "With the built-in 1500-watt electric burner, this system goes beyond traditional cookware—giving you the flexibility to cook wherever you are and bring everything together with ease."

You can find Stacks at ByDash.com, Amazon, and retailers nationwide. To explore the full Dash lineup and discover inspiring recipes, follow @byDash on Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT DASH

Dash is committed to helping people make healthy, unprocessed food at home. Grounded in the belief that taking small steps every day to live a healthier life and eating whole, natural foods can make a big impact, Dash provides the tools and content to help consumers make delicious and healthy meals at home.

ABOUT STOREBOUND

StoreBound is a family of brands bound by innovation. Leveraging a fully integrated model of concept development, engineering, manufacturing, logistics, sales, marketing, and business management, StoreBound develops quality products and manages their performance at key retailers. With thoughtful, well-designed home and housewares products, StoreBound's aim is to win the hearts of customers worldwide.

MEDIA CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE StoreBound