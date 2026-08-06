The beloved kitchen appliance brand launches four powerhouse tools designed to bring flexibility, performance, and portability to everyday cooking

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dash, the kitchen appliance brand that has made homemade cooking accessible and joyful for millions, is cutting the cord and changing the game with its first-ever Cordless Collection: four powerful, battery-powered tools designed to free you from outlet-dependent cooking. Whether you're blending by the pool, chopping at the counter, or mixing anywhere inspiration strikes, these appliances deliver professional-grade performance with the freedom to move.

Explore the all-new lineup:

Dash Unleashes Culinary Freedom with All-New Cordless Collection

Cordless Mini Chopper (SMP $79.99): Prep faster, clean faster. The Dash Cordless Mini Chopper delivers sharp, efficient performance without the bulk of a traditional food processor. The ultra-sharp stainless steel blade slices through ingredients with precision, while the included Whisking Plate handles delicate work, like guacamole, with a softer touch.

Prep faster, clean faster. The Dash Cordless Mini Chopper delivers sharp, efficient performance without the bulk of a traditional food processor. The ultra-sharp stainless steel blade slices through ingredients with precision, while the included Whisking Plate handles delicate work, like guacamole, with a softer touch. Cordless Immersion Blender (SMP $79.99): Blend anything anywhere with the Dash Cordless Immersion Blender, bringing professional blending performance wherever you need it. The ergonomic handle and one-handed operation work seamlessly in pots, pitchers, or bowls. The included Blending Cup & Lid lets you blend and store in one vessel. Soups, smoothies, sauces, whipped cream and more are just a blend away.

Blend anything anywhere with the Dash Cordless Immersion Blender, bringing professional blending performance wherever you need it. The ergonomic handle and one-handed operation work seamlessly in pots, pitchers, or bowls. The included Blending Cup & Lid lets you blend and store in one vessel. Soups, smoothies, sauces, whipped cream and more are just a blend away. Cordless Hand Mixer (SMP $79.99): All the power, none of the cord. The Dash Cordless Hand Mixer delivers up to 37 minutes of continuous mixing on a single charge - enough for fluffy whipped cream, thick pancake batter, and everything in between. The Turbo Button gives you an extra burst of speed when you need it, while the lightweight design makes it easy to maneuver around bowls and countertops.

All the power, none of the cord. The Dash Cordless Hand Mixer delivers up to 37 minutes of continuous mixing on a single charge - enough for fluffy whipped cream, thick pancake batter, and everything in between. The Turbo Button gives you an extra burst of speed when you need it, while the lightweight design makes it easy to maneuver around bowls and countertops. Cordless Personal Blender (SMP $79.99): Think smoothies anywhere, any time. The Dash Cordless Personal Blender whips up 17 ounces of smoothies, shakes, and frozen drinks in seconds - from your kitchen to the patio to the gym. Its ultra-sharp stainless-steel blades tackle soft fruits and ice alike, while the included Travel Cup & Lid lets you blend and sip on the go.

Every appliance in the Cordless Collection is powered by a rechargeable Lithium-Ion Battery — included with each purchase — that's compatible across all four tools, so you can swap batteries between devices and keep your cordless momentum going.

You can also purchase all four powerhouse tools and charger through the Cordless Collection Bundle, available at a special bundle price of $299.99 (SMP). Additional chargers are available separately for customers who want to keep a backup on hand.

"The Cordless Collection represents what we're hearing from our customers: they want kitchen tools that work as hard as they do and fit seamlessly into their lives," said Evan Dash, CEO of StoreBound. "That's exactly why we cut the cord. So, a student can blend a smoothie in their dorm before class, a tailgate crew can whip up frozen drinks in the parking lot, and friends can stay out on the patio while preparing dinner on the grill and making drinks. Freedom like that really changes how you cook."

The Cordless Collection is available now at ByDash.com and Amazon. To explore the full Dash lineup, discover cordless recipe inspiration, and shop the collection, follow @byDash on Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT DASH

Dash is committed to helping people make healthy, unprocessed food at home. Grounded in the belief that taking small steps every day to live a healthier life and eating whole, natural foods can make a big impact, Dash provides the tools and content to help consumers make delicious and healthy meals at home.

ABOUT STOREBOUND

StoreBound is a family of brands bound by innovation. Leveraging a fully integrated model of concept development, engineering, manufacturing, logistics, sales, marketing, and business management, StoreBound develops quality products and manages their performance at key retailers. With thoughtful, well-designed home and housewares products, StoreBound's aim is to win the hearts of customers worldwide.

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SOURCE StoreBound