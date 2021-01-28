DASH by Next Gear Solutions Now Integrated with Matterport 3D Scans

With real-time documentation, DASH 's digital workflow is the key to efficiently managing a restoration business; Matterport creates comprehensive 3D scans that quickly and accurately establish the scope of a loss. The integration between the two products offers an improved workflow that provides both insurers and policyholders with a fuller picture of damage that restorers can readily reference as work proceeds.

Restorers who rely on Matterport technology will continue to scan a property in their usual way, using either a consumer smartphone or a dedicated Matterport camera, and the resulting images and models can be seamlessly accessed within DASH.

Tim Rainey, the IT Solutions Manager at Woodard Cleaning and Restoration, said that product integrations such as this are one of the reasons he relies on Next Gear digital tools. The integration "has allowed us to easily implement Matterport in our organization," he said. "We maintain a high-quality job file without adding inefficient steps into our processes."

Next Gear Solutions is the preferred partner of managed repair networks, franchisors, contractors, and insurance carriers looking to run a consistently smarter business. Its range of mobile job management, damage documentation, and estimate auditing tools are used by 8,700-plus restoration companies across North America and a majority of the nation's 25 largest insurance carriers.

Matterport is the standard for 3D space capture and collaboration, making it easy and fast to create immersive digital twins ideal for back-to-work planning, listing or appraising properties, documenting makeover projects, and more.

