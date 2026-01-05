Dash Cam Specialist Redtiger Showcases Newest Devices at CES 2026

Redtiger's new F17 Elite and F17 Plus dash cams boast superior night and low-light vision, while the soon-to-be-launched Redtiger 4G LTE Battery Pack (compatible with the F17 Plus) enables a suite of connectivity features for continuous vehicle monitoring.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dash cam and vehicle accessories brand Redtiger makes its debut at CES 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada, with its top-of-the-line F17 Elite and F17 Plus dash cams, as well as its upcoming 4G LTE Battery Pack that adds a slew of useful connectivity features.

Exhibiting at CES for the first time, Redtiger will be at CES West Hall Booth 3469 from 9am to 6pm daily to introduce its innovative dash cams and technology, and how they take auto safety and monitoring to the next level with 4G-enabled technology.

Redtiger F17 Elite Dash Cam

The Redtiger F17 Elite dash cam, which has already garnered rave reviews from real-life drivers since its recent launch, is the world's first to offer full-color night vision – making it the go-to option for families, rideshare drivers, and even vloggers. High-quality color recording within the car is made possible by Redtiger's intelligent image algorithm, which accurately restores true scene colors.

Comprehensive three-channel coverage of a vehicle's surroundings via a 4K front camera with Sony IMX678 image sensor, 1080p cabin camera with Sony IMX307 image sensor, and 2.5K rear camera with Sony IMX675 image sensor equates to crystal clear high-definition video recording under almost any lighting conditions. The F17 Elite's high-end specs enable it to capture finer details such as license plates even under the glare of direct sunlight or bright headlights.

Redtiger F17 Plus Dash Cam

The new four-channel Redtiger F17 Plus dash cam, on the other hand, takes vehicle safety even further with both front and rear cabin cameras, in addition to the standard forward and rear-facing exterior cameras. Every angle and moment of the journey is documented – whether the road ahead, behind the vehicle, or within the cabin.

The front camera records in crisp 2.7K resolution using a Sony IMX675 STARVIS 2 image sensor with Wide Dynamic Range (WDR) support—groundbreaking technology that reduces noise and motion blur while preserving details such as license plates, even at night or in tunnels with harsh lighting. The other three cameras record in high definition 1080p at 30 FPS. Inside the car, both the front and rear cabin cameras sport four infrared LEDs each, allowing the cameras to record in HD even in darkness.

The Redtiger F17 Plus stays vigilant while the vehicle is parked, capturing continuous footage at a reduced frame rate in time-lapse recording mode. A built-in G-sensor automatically locks video clips when impact is detected, and a low-voltage protection feature ensures that the car battery is never drained. Together, these functions make the Redtiger F17 Plus a reliable witness for any auto accident or overnight break-in.

Redtiger 4G LTE Battery Pack

Redtiger has also pioneered a new 4G LTE Battery Pack that eliminates the hassle of parking monitoring wires and seamlessly integrates with the brand's F17 Plus dash cam. Slated to launch later in 2026, the nifty battery pack powers the dash cam and charges the battery box while the vehicle is running, which in turn allows the battery box to power the dash cam even when the vehicle is turned off.

The Redtiger 4G LTE Battery Pack enables remote parking monitoring, automatic ignition detection, and 4G uploads/downloads to cloud servers – so that drivers can enjoy connectivity with the Redtiger F17 Plus without worrying about the dash cam or vehicle's power supply.

Redtiger at CES 2026

Visitors to CES are welcome to pop by the Redtiger booth at any time during show hours to check out the brand's products.

January 6 to 9, 2026

9am to 6pm daily

West Hall

Booth 3469

About Redtiger

Founded in 2020, automotive electronics brand Redtiger offers high-performance dash cams that are designed to enhance safety and peace of mind for urban drivers. Catering to daily commuters and new drivers alike, Redtiger products provide reliable recording and monitoring features to help users navigate busy city streets with confidence.

For more information, visit www.redtigercam.com .

