Exclusive Amazon discounts are now live on fan favorites including the My Mug Ice Cream Maker, Rapid Egg Cooker, Fresh Pop Popcorn Maker, Stacks Cookware Set, and more

NEW YORK, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dash, the kitchen appliance brand helping millions make healthy, homemade meals joyfully and effortlessly, is making this Prime season its most exciting yet. From now through June 30, a full week before and after Amazon's Summer Prime Days, Dash is offering up to 40% off its most-loved kitchen essentials—just in time for summer entertaining and back-to-school prep.

Dash Celebrates Its Biggest Prime Day Yet: Up to 40% Off Viral Kitchen Favorites and New Frozen Treats Collection

"Prime Day has become a full-on cultural moment for our fans, and this year we wanted to honor that," said Evan Dash, CEO of StoreBound. "Extending our sale window means more people can get their hands on the kitchen essentials they've been eyeing— the ones filling their feeds and their wish lists. That's what Dash is here for: making the joy of creating something delicious at home feel within reach for everyone."

Whether you're scooping homemade ice cream, popping movie night popcorn, or perfecting the morning egg, Dash has a deal for every kitchen and every household. On-sale fan favorites include:

My Mug Ice Cream Maker Bundle (Standard Price: $44.99 | Prime Day: $29.99 — 33% off): The internet's favorite personal ice cream maker is getting its biggest discount of the year. The My Mug lets you make single-serving ice cream, gelato, or sorbet right in the mug, so you can customize your favorite flavors with all the toppings your heart desires.

Rapid Egg Cooker (7-Egg) (Standard Price: $19.99 | Prime Day: $16.99 – 15% off): The Dash Rapid Egg Cooker remains one of the brand's most iconic products, cooking up to seven eggs simultaneously— hard-boiled, soft-boiled, poached, or as omelets— in minutes.

Fresh Pop Popcorn Maker (Standard Price: $24.99 | Prime Day: $20.99 – 20% off): Movie nights just got a major upgrade. Dash's Fresh Pop Popcorn Maker delivers hot, oil-free popcorn in minutes with no added fat. It's lightweight, countertop-friendly, endlessly fun, and you can buy it in Aqua and White this Prime Day.

Tasti-Crisp™ Air Fryer (Standard Price: $49.99 | Prime Day: $29.99 – 40% off): A fantastic entry point to the brand's air frying lineup and an Amazon exclusive. And for shoppers who want the latest innovation: say hello to the all-new Infrared Tasti-Crisp™ Air Fryer, which brings next-generation infrared heat technology for faster, crispier, and more even results. The perfect upgrade for anyone who already loves their Tasti-Crisp™.

Dash Stacks 16pc Cookware Set with Electric Burner (Standard Price: $199.99 | Prime Day: $159.99 — 20% off): The new, complete kitchen solution in one set. Stacks pairs a 16-piece nonstick cookware collection with a built-in electric burner, giving home cooks everything they need to go from pantry to plate—at a Prime Day price that's hard to pass up.

Summer's hottest kitchen deals are live now through June 30, 2026 at amazon.com/bydash. Follow @byDash on Instagram and TikTok for recipe inspirations, the latest product innovations, and live deal updates.

ABOUT DASH

Dash is committed to helping people make healthy, unprocessed food at home. Grounded in the belief that taking small steps every day to live a healthier life and eating whole, natural foods can make a big impact, Dash provides the tools and content to help consumers make delicious and healthy meals at home.

ABOUT STOREBOUND

StoreBound is a family of brands bound by innovation. Leveraging a fully integrated model of concept development, engineering, manufacturing, logistics, sales, marketing, and business management, StoreBound develops quality products and manages their performance at key retailers. With thoughtful, well-designed home and housewares products, StoreBound's aim is to win the hearts of customers worldwide.

MEDIA CONTACT

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SOURCE StoreBound