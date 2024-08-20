DASH EXTENDS NATIONAL WAFFLE DAY TO A FULL WEEK, CELEBRATING EARLY HOLIDAY PRODUCT DROPS WITH GIVEAWAYS, DISCOUNTS AND A BOOK LAUNCH

What will Dash's Holiday 2024 offerings look like? "We heard from our customers that they want versatile products that inspire creativity, so we're introducing a line of customizable, multifunctional products that will fit every lifestyle," said Evan Dash. "We're always looking for new ways to deliver function and value, but also to set trends instead of following them. We think our newest collection will be the beginning of a multifunctional movement across kitchens nationwide."

Beginning that multifunctional movement is the Dash MultiMaker™ Collection, with an array of innovative selections:

Dash MultiMaker™ Treat Maker System : Versatility meets creativity. This three-in-one system uses six Removable Plates to make mini cupcakes, mini donuts, and waffle bites using just one appliance. Removable Plates are nonstick and dishwasher safe, making it easy for families to whip up picture-perfect treats for parties and holiday get-togethers. Available at Kohl's, Target and Amazon this September.

: Versatility meets creativity. This three-in-one system uses six Removable Plates to make mini cupcakes, mini donuts, and waffle bites using just one appliance. Removable Plates are nonstick and dishwasher safe, making it easy for families to whip up picture-perfect treats for parties and holiday get-togethers. Available at Kohl's, Target and Amazon this September. Dash MultiMaker™ Holiday Mini Maker System : The beloved Mini Maker System, now with a festive holiday spin. Shoppers will enjoy a special red colorway and new holiday novelty Removable Plates: Pumpkin, Santa, Snowflake, and Heart, plus 2 Classic Waffle Plates. Plates are nonstick and dishwasher safe. Available at Target, Kohls, Amazon and byDash.com this September.

: The beloved Mini Maker System, now with a festive holiday spin. Shoppers will enjoy a special red colorway and new holiday novelty Removable Plates: Pumpkin, Santa, Snowflake, and Heart, plus 2 Classic Waffle Plates. Plates are nonstick and dishwasher safe. Available at Target, Kohls, Amazon and byDash.com this September. Dash MultiMaker™ Mini Maker System Removable Plate 2-Packs : Once consumers have their Mini Maker System, they can collect and customize their creations with plate packs for every holiday–including Jack-o-Lantern & Skull, Snowman & Tree, and Snowflake & Gingerbread Man–families can celebrate any season. Plates are interchangeable and compatible with any of Dash's Mini Maker Systems. Available at Target, Amazon and byDash.com this September.

: Once consumers have their Mini Maker System, they can collect and customize their creations with plate packs for every holiday–including Jack-o-Lantern & Skull, Snowman & Tree, and Snowflake & Gingerbread Man–families can celebrate any season. Plates are interchangeable and compatible with any of Dash's Mini Maker Systems. Available at Target, Amazon and byDash.com this September. Dash SmartStore® Cookware Sets: The multifunctional movement continues with these versatile and lightweight cast aluminum cooking sets. Each stacking set performs multiple cooking functions using minimal pieces. The 5-in-1 Multipurpose Nesting Cookware Set, 5.8Qt MultiPot & Steamer Set, 7-in-1 MultiPurpose Cookware & Steamer Set and 8" & 10" Fry Pan Set are launching at Kohl's this October.

And making spirits bright this holiday season:

Dash Reindeer Mini Waffle Maker : Dashing through the snow to get a headstart on the holiday season. With ready-to-decorate family fun, this new addition to the Dash holiday assortment is a great gift or an easy stocking stuffer. Available at Target, Kohls, Amazon and byDash.com this September.

: Dashing through the snow to get a headstart on the holiday season. With ready-to-decorate family fun, this new addition to the Dash holiday assortment is a great gift or an easy stocking stuffer. Available at Target, Kohls, Amazon and byDash.com this September. Dash Wreath Mini Bundt® Maker: A baking classic with a holiday twist. Families can make it homemade for the holidays with ready-to-decorate 4" mini wreath cakes. Available at Kohls, Amazon and byDash.com this September.

Plus, Dash is releasing a few handy helpers designed specifically for easy entertaining this fall and holiday season:

Dash 7QT Clear View Digital Air Fryer : A family-size Air Fryer perfect for fall entertaining. Consumers can make large quantities of wings and snacks for the party or even roast a chicken for more formal gatherings. And the innovative Clear View Window takes the guesswork out of air frying, letting consumers see food as it cooks. Available at Kohls, Amazon and byDash.com this October.

: A family-size Air Fryer perfect for fall entertaining. Consumers can make large quantities of wings and snacks for the party or even roast a chicken for more formal gatherings. And the innovative Clear View Window takes the guesswork out of air frying, letting consumers see food as it cooks. Available at Kohls, Amazon and byDash.com this October. Dash 3.5QT Tilt-Head Stand Mixer: Big holiday baking projects made easy. With an easy tilting head and three included attachments (Dough Hook, Paddle, & Whisk), this lightweight essential makes pizza dough, holiday cookies, cakes, & more. Available at Kohls, Amazon and byDash.com this October.

Beyond these exciting new product releases, the team at Dash is amplifying Waffle Week celebrations with some special events, including:

Waffles On the Street: Today, the Dash Team is heading out to Washington Square and Brooklyn Bridge Parks to engage with brand fans and give away the Original (and now viral) Mini Waffle Maker plus limited edition Waffle Week t-shirts.

Today, the Dash Team is heading out to Washington Square and Brooklyn Bridge Parks to engage with brand fans and give away Original (and now viral) Mini Waffle Maker plus limited edition Waffle Week t-shirts. A Dash of Good Book Launch : CEO Evan Dash has made his literary debut with the release of A Dash of Good: How to Turn a Business Based on Values into a Valuable Business . The book recounts how Evan, a former hometown firefighter, left the firehouse for the boardroom and founded the Dash brand after a journey of self-discovery. A handy how-to for being the dash of good you want to see in the business world, the book is available for purchase now on Amazon .

: CEO has made his literary debut with the release of . The book recounts how Evan, a former hometown firefighter, left the firehouse for the boardroom and founded the Dash brand after a journey of self-discovery. A handy how-to for being the dash of good you want to see in the business world, the book is available for purchase now on . Exclusive Online Savings: When purchasing Waffle Makers or Waffle Accessories, shoppers will get up to 30% off on byDash.com during Waffle Week.

"This has been a huge year of wins for Dash. From receiving awards and accolades from fellow industry influencers to becoming officially certified as a Great Place to Work, 2024 has been a major time of growth for our brand. There's so much I've learned over the years, and I hope to continue to share that knowledge to inspire future entrepreneurs, which is what A Dash of Good is all about. For us, it started with a Mini Waffle Maker, and now we're an industry leader across the kitchenware space. I pride myself in not gatekeeping any business or general life lessons I've learned throughout my personal journey, and I'm proud to share those in my new book," added Dash.

