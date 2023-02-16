Dash Fine Arts to host opening reception for 'This Is Us' solo exhibition

Works to explore psyche theory through historical events and modern-day issues.

ATLANTA, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dash Fine Arts will host the opening reception for Reed Benson's solo exhibition "This Is Us," on Friday, March 10, 2023 in Atlanta.

Known for his fluorescent abstract and Neo-Expressionism painting, Benson will feature 12 works influenced by Austrian neurologist Sigmund Freud's psychoanalytic theory suggesting the psyche comprises of three concepts of the mind that interact and contribute to the ways in which individuals think and behave.

"Reed's first show is truly personal," said Dash Fine Arts Founder Michael-Chase Strollo. "He welcomes ambiguity while depicting sensitive and controversial topics. There really is something everyone can relate to."

Benson's "This Is Us," intertwines historical events with modern-day global, social, and economic issues, from the Russian invasion of Ukraine to the lasting effects on society from the pandemic.

"The creative undertaking hurt and was painful," Benson said. "But when I considered my audience, where a piece could go, and how someone would place it on their wall, it helped form my process and intent. For people to truly understand these works, all they have to do is open their eyes and look around themselves and the world."

Fascinated by structure, Benson incorporates eccentric portraits, vivid colors, and an innovative approach to the movement of shapes, figures, and texture through his use of brushes, stencils, acrylics, and spray paints.

The exhibition will be Dash's first 'Art Binds' event. "Art Binds are local bespoke exhibitions that take place in different communities," Strollo said. "We believe that art brings people together, and what better way to do that than to bring art to these different communities, rather than to the same space. That's how our 'anti-gallery gallery' concept was born."

"This Is Us," will kick off at 6 p.m. on Friday, March 10 at 313 Nelson St. SW, Atlanta, Ga. The one night only event is free and open to the public until 10 p.m. Benson's exhibition will be available online through April exclusively on Artsy. To RSVP, visit reedbensonart.com/events.

