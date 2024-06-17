Dash introduces the first Unreal Engine GPT-4o assistance for 3D world building

UPPSALA, Sweden, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Polygonflow, a Swedish start-up of game development tools, has unveiled its latest update to Dash, an AI-assisted co-pilot for Unreal Engine 5. Dash is a co-pilot inside Unreal Engine which assists artists in 3D world building.

In the latest 1.7 update Dash introduces GPT4o asset tagging allowing users to tag and sort 3D assets to speed up the world building process.

The Dash toolbar inside Unreal Engine 5 Adnan Chaumette, CEO and founder of Polygonflow

Instead of having to rely on finding assets by file name or endless browsing, the Dash GPT-4o integration recognizes and makes assets easily searchable and readily available to drop into a scene. Right now, there's a cap on how many assets users can tag per month. Currently 800 per month for students, 2 000 for professionals, and 10 000 per month for studios.

In future updates, Dash will be able to extract information from a reference image such as concept art, and suggest the assets, tools, and settings you need to create that environment. This will significantly speed up 3D world building for both professionals and novice alike.

"We want to bring more people into the 3D ecosystem and make the daily task of the professionals already working in 3D more enjoyable," said Adnan Chaumette, CEO and founder of Polygonflow.

Dash aims to unlock the power inside Unreal Engine with user-friendly natural language prompts and AI guided workflows. But with the core principle of always giving the artist full creative control of the end results.

Beloved by early adopters

Early adopters of Dash have been praising the software so far.

@carloso5599

"The biggest weakness of UE is how complicated it is to do simple things. I'm a blender user and I've been dreading using UE but I'm so happy I found this amazing plug in that lets me focus on creating rather than losing my creative flow on settings."

About Polygonflow

Polygonflow is committed to empowering game developers by creating innovative tools that make high-level worldbuilding accessible to everyone. With Dash, artists can fully harness the power of Unreal Engine 5, streamlining their workflows and enhancing their creative capabilities.

