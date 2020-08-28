DASH on Demand Launches Premium Treadmill Training Classes - Anytime, Anywhere

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DASH on Demand, a digital fitness company, announced the launch of Dashondemand.tv, a new training website that stands to redefine the traditional treadmill and running workout experience. DashonDemand.tv is poised to become the ultimate platform for treadmill fitness classes and coaching for all running related activities. From avid runners to cardio junkies and people just looking to get in shape, Dash will provide elite trainers and coaches virtually to accomplish any fitness goal.

"It is time to actually love your workout, wherever you are," says Brad Swett, Dash CEO. "When it comes to running and fitness, we all have different goals. Some people work out for overall health and fitness. Others are looking to relieve stress or build endurance. Now, no matter what your goals you can take the ultimate treadmill and running training program with you, wherever you go and achieve your goals. We do not just run, we DASH."

With DashonDemand.tv people can choose from a variety of fitness goals and create a program that is best for them. Our trainers work with our students in every class to provide the ultimate training experience. Dashondemnd.tv's treadmill and running classes offer a much more affordable solution for people looking to get the best training available.

"The workouts were easy to follow and you can see all of the instruction on the screen," says Elizabeth, a subscriber to the platform. " When the coach is talking to me, I'd actually forget that it's on demand. The other day I only had 15 minutes and I found the perfect workout for that exact time!"

DashonDemand.tv is available online and comes with a 14-day free trial. Subscriptions cost $14.99 per month, or $99 for a full year.

For additional information, please visit https://dashondemand.tv.

Media Contact:

Jory Rosen JRG, Inc

1-800-854-5106, ext. 3

[email protected]

SOURCE DASH on Demand