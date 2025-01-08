DASH PARTNERS WITH SWEETHEARTS® FOR SPECIAL EDITION VALENTINE'S MINI WAFFLE MAKERS

How sweet it is! Two iconic brands are coming together to spread the love with four exclusive products.

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dash , America's #1 Waffle Maker, is teaming up with the original Valentine's brand, Sweethearts, to create an exclusive line of Mini Waffle Makers, giving consumers the perfect way to celebrate friends, loved ones, co-workers and anyone who deserves a little extra sweetness in their life.

How sweet it is! Two iconic brands are coming together to spread the love with four exclusive products.

The Dash x Sweethearts® collab features four Mini Waffle Makers available in vibrant pastel colors with fun and cute sayings including I LUV U, XOXO, CUTIE PIE and BESTIE. Fans, cooking enthusiasts and candy lovers alike who get their hands on this special-edition product can create delicious 4" snack-sized waffles, hash browns, brownies, cookies and so much more. The product uses dual nonstick cooking surfaces that heat and cook evenly, leaving you with perfect results within minutes. Compact and easy-to-use; these mini waffle makers make gifting family, friends and loved ones a treat!

"At Dash, we're always looking for new ways for our customers to create delicious food in fun and unique ways, which is why we're excited to be partnering with an iconic brand like Sweethearts® this Valentine's Day," said Evan Dash, StoreBound CEO. "We're thrilled to kick-off 2025 with this special and sweet treat for our community of Dash family and friends."

"We're excited to partner with Dash to bring Sweethearts sayings to life on crisp, delicious waffles, allowing family, friends, and loved ones to create memorable moments together this Valentine's Day season and all year round," said Evan Brock, VP of Marketing at Spangler.

The Dash x Sweethearts® Mini Waffle Makers can be purchased on Amazon and Target with an exclusive I LUV U Mini Waffle Maker also available only on ByDash.com. Additionally, nothing says 'I love you' like a little surprise, customers who shop at Kohl's will have the chance to wow their special someone this Valentine's Day by purchasing a Mystery Box, which includes one of the exclusive Mini Waffle Makers.

To learn more about Dash and discover the brand's latest products and trending recipes, follow @byDash on Instagram and TikTok .

ABOUT DASH

Dash is committed to helping people make healthy, unprocessed food at home. Grounded in the belief that taking small steps every day to live a healthier life and eating whole, natural foods can make a big impact, Dash provides the tools and content to help consumers make delicious and healthy meals at home.

ABOUT STOREBOUND

StoreBound is a family of brands bound by innovation. Leveraging a fully integrated model of concept development, engineering, manufacturing, logistics, sales, marketing, and business management, StoreBound develops quality products and manages their performance at key retailers. With thoughtful, well-designed home and housewares products, StoreBound's aim is to win the hearts of customers worldwide.

ABOUT SPANGLER AND SWEETHEARTS:

Spangler is a family owned and operated candy company founded in 1906 and headquartered in Bryan, Ohio. Its iconic brands, which include Dum-Dums®, Necco® Wafers, Bit-O-Honey®, and Sweethearts® make millions of smiles among generations of candy lovers. Sweethearts® is the original brand of Valentine conversation hearts and one of the most popular Valentine candies of all-time. The cute sayings, known for evolving with the times, have been described by The New York Times as a social barometer on American pop-culture.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Hali Honea; [email protected]

SOURCE StoreBound