DASH™ SALT-FREE SEASONINGS PARTNERS WITH PELOTON INSTRUCTOR HANNAH CORBIN

Popular Fitness Instructor Set to Create Recipes & Social Media Content Encouraging Consumers to Spice Up Your Wellness Journey™

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dash™, the #1 salt-free seasoning brand in the U.S., announced today a partnership with Peloton instructor and fitness expert Hannah Corbin. Starting this week, Hannah will share fun recipes and easy meal prep ideas highlighting the Dash™ salt-free brand as her go-to seasoning for ensuring her food is flavorful while giving the ability to customize the amount of salt she adds to her meals.

Dash™, the #1 salt-free seasoning brand in the U.S., announced today a partnership with Peloton instructor and fitness expert Hannah Corbin.

"As a longtime fan, I am thrilled to partner with the Dash™ brand to inspire my followers to make flavorful, well-seasoned foods," said Hannah Corbin. "Anyone who takes my classes knows that I love bringing the spice and I see this partnership as an extension of that."

Hannah's content will include easy and delicious recipes featuring some of the Dash™ brand's top varieties ranging from Garlic & Herb and Lemon Pepper to Extra Spicy and Everything But The Salt. She will also show her fans that a major benefit of cooking with Dash™ seasonings is that it is salt-free, giving the option to customize any meals.

"We know that consumers are on their own, individualized wellness journeys and Dash™ seasonings is a great salt-free addition to meals without sacrificing flavor," said Ike Kim, Marketing Director, B&G Foods. "Hannah is the perfect partner for the Dash™ brand as she is a huge advocate of flavor and inspires her followers to add spice to their daily routines with simple, yet impactful choices."

For more information about Dash™ salt-free products, please visit www.mrsdash.com. To see Hannah's content, please follow Dash ™on Instagram @mrsdashrecipes.

About B&G Foods

Based in Parsippany, New Jersey, B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE: BGS) and its subsidiaries manufacture, sell, and distribute high-quality, branded, shelf-stable frozen foods across the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. With B&G Foods' diverse portfolio of more than 50 brands you know and love, including B&G, B&M, Bear Creek, Cream of Wheat, Crisco, Dash, Green Giant, Las Palmas, Le Sueur, Mama Mary's, Maple Grove Farms, New York Style, Ortega, Polaner, Spice Islands and Victoria, there's a little something for everyone. For more information about B&G Foods and its brands, please visit www.bgfoods.com.

Media Contact:

Kristin Berlew

B&G Foods

908.601.1407

[email protected]

SOURCE DASH™ SALT-FREE SEASONINGS