DASH Systems Raises $8 Million to Advance Air Cargo Delivery

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DASH Systems , a Los Angeles-based technology company developing hardware and software to enable precision airdrop deliveries, has announced $8 million in Seed funding. The round was led by 8VC with participation from Tusk Venture Partners, Loup Ventures, Trust Ventures, Perot Jain, and MiLA Capital.

DASH Systems will use the funding to grow its footprint in air cargo logistics and delivery, by developing technology and hardware that allow for precision airdrop deliveries to rural, remote and difficult to reach locations without the need for landing. Instead of having to land at an airport and drive cargo to its destination, DASH allows retailers, package delivery companies, and emergency management organizations to autonomously release and land packages from commercial aircraft to helipad-size areas. DASH's system relies on three parts: flight management software, automated aircraft cargo handling systems and the smart-cargo pods that allow for precise and soft landings of packages.

"We created DASH Systems after realizing that 30% of the cost for delivering cargo or goods to small airports is associated with landing the plane," said Joel Ifill, CEO and Founder of DASH Systems. "By commercializing precision aerial delivery technology that previously was only available to militaries, we can accurately and safely airdrop cargo into airfields, distribution centers or rooftops all while the plane is still in motion. Our vision is to land the package, not the plane, and provide rapid logistics virtually anywhere in the world."

DASH's system is inspired by defense technology and is a modern update to a longstanding and legal practice of air-drops repurposed for commercial and humanitarian use. Using an existing commercial airplane, DASH's flight management software maps the delivery route and instructs the pilot where and how to fly, simplifying and streamlining the process. When the aircraft reaches the correct spot, DASH's aircraft cargo handling system automatically releases the smart-cargo pods which land safely and softly at the desired location. This concept falls within existing FAA regulations and has undergone proof of concept tests in disaster relief and extensive use in the defense industry.

"DASH Systems is an innovative solution to delivering commercial packages at a fraction of both the cost and speed of traditional services," said Jake Medwell, Founding Partner at 8VC. "8VC is incredibly active in the logistics industry and a number of our largest partners are excited to work with DASH. We've already seen top engineers and talent quickly join the DASH team which is an early sign that things are working and major problems are being solved."

Traditionally, cargo delivery rates are charged on a price per pound mile. By removing the need to land the airplane, DASH allows partners to better utilize their fleets, cut fuel costs and eliminate trucking costs or road restrictions and delays, significantly lowering the price per pound mile. In general, DASH's system is 65 percent faster and 45 percent cheaper than traditional delivery options in remote areas. By relying entirely on the existing network of general aviation airports, commercial air carriers and fulfillment centers, DASH aims to replace hub and spoke freight air distribution with longer flights on contiguous routes.

The company's founder, Joel Ifill, began testing the precision airdrop model in 2017 after multiple hurricanes to provide humanitarian and disaster relief to remote areas including Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria, Florida after Hurricane Michael and North Carolina during Hurricane Florence. DASH Systems was launched in 2019 to expand into commercial use. The company has been actively working with the Air Force Special Operations Command to develop a hyper-accurate airdrop tool for small payload deliveries and plans to launch pilot operations in rural Alaska next year.

DASH Systems will use the funding to:

Develop and refine aerial delivery technology

Partner and expand into commercial uses for rural locations

Train aviation partners to safely and precisely launch cargo to all parts of the world

Expand partnerships with U.S. government entities to deliver cargo to rural parts of the world

