DASH UNVEILS MAJOR PRIME DAY DEALS, INCLUDING LOWEST PRICES EVER ON VIRAL KITCHENWARE MUST-HAVES

This July, foodies can score steep deals on pro-level cookware, tools from Iron Chef Geoffrey Zakarian, and more!

NEW YORK, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of the summer's biggest shopping days, Dash surprised fans early and announced its exclusive Amazon Prime Day deals. From July 10 through July 24, consumers can score some of the brand's most viral kitchen products for up to 40% off.

Dash is committed to helping everyday food enthusiasts take small steps to live a healthier lifestyle with a versatile, convenient, and high-quality range of products. With exclusive cookware lines designed to help you cook like Iron Chef Geoffrey Zakarian and innovative everyday home appliances that help fans recreate trending social recipes, these deals are bound to go fast! Consumers should mark their calendars and get their carts ready.

Dash's Amazon Prime Day deals will include the following beloved products:

Dash Ceramic Nonstick Tasti-Crisp™ Digital Air Fryer ( $44.99 , originally $59.99 ): Available for the first time on Prime Days and at its lowest price ever , this product uses AirCrisp® technology to cook food using 360° of hot air circulation instead of oil, so you can enjoy your favorites with up to 75% less fat than traditional deep frying. Paired with nonstick coating, this product creates a superior air frying experience. Consumers can also shop the non-ceramic Nonstick Tasti-Crisp™ Digital Air Fryer in aqua and grey for $39.99 , originally $59.99 .

, originally ): Available for the and at its , this product uses AirCrisp® technology to cook food using 360° of hot air circulation instead of oil, so you can enjoy your favorites with up to 75% less fat than traditional deep frying. Paired with nonstick coating, this product creates a superior air frying experience. Consumers can also shop the non-ceramic Nonstick Tasti-Crisp™ Digital Air Fryer in aqua and grey for , originally . Dash Rapid Cold Brew Coffee Maker ( $89.99 , originally $119.99 ): Using innovative VacuPress™ technology, coffee (and tea) lovers can choose between mild, regular and bold styles, which they can enjoy in as little as 9 minutes. Not to mention, this product is available at its lowest price ever !

, originally ): Using innovative VacuPress™ technology, coffee (and tea) lovers can choose between mild, regular and bold styles, which they can enjoy in as little as 9 minutes. Not to mention, this product is available at its ! Dash My Mug Ice Cream Maker Set ( $23.99 , originally $39.99 ): Make delicious servings of ice cream, gelato, sorbet, and frozen yogurt with this exclusive Amazon bundle that includes two ice cream bowls and debuts for the first time on Prime Days . Freeze the Mug for 24 hours, then simply add your favorite ingredients using the built-in Ingredient Chute and within 20 minutes, your creation is ready to eat.

, originally ): Make delicious servings of ice cream, gelato, sorbet, and frozen yogurt with this and debuts for the . Freeze the Mug for 24 hours, then simply add your favorite ingredients using the built-in Ingredient Chute and within 20 minutes, your creation is ready to eat. Dash Safe Slice Mandoline ( $29.99 , originally $39.99 ): With over 19K 4.5 star reviews, Dash's best-selling kitchen tool ranks among the top 5 in product category and debuts at its lowest price for Prime Day ever . This mandoline uses an intuitive, safety-first design that allows you to choose your preferred level of thickness to slice, dice, julienne, and cut vegetables and more.

, originally ): With over 4.5 star reviews, Dash's best-selling kitchen tool ranks among the and debuts at its . This mandoline uses an intuitive, safety-first design that allows you to choose your preferred level of thickness to slice, dice, julienne, and cut vegetables and more. Zakarian by Dash 10-Piece Nonstick Stainless Steel Cookware Set ( $199.99 , originally $269.99 ): In collaboration with Iron Chef Geoffrey Zakarian , this high-quality nonstick set debuts for the first time on Prime Days at its lowest price ever and allows you to create restaurant-quality meals at home. Thanks to an intuitive SmartStore® design, all pans nest inside each other without touching to protect the nonstick coating. Foldable lid handles create for stackable storage and the built-in strainer makes for easy draining. Set includes a 12" Fry pan, 1.5QT Sauce Pan, 3QT Sauce Pan, 5QT Sauce Pan, 3QT Saute Pan, four stackable strainer Lids, and a Silicone Trivet.

, originally ): In collaboration with Iron Chef , this high-quality nonstick set debuts for the at its and allows you to create restaurant-quality meals at home. Thanks to an intuitive SmartStore® design, all pans nest inside each other without touching to protect the nonstick coating. Foldable lid handles create for stackable storage and the built-in strainer makes for easy draining. Set includes a 12" Fry pan, 1.5QT Sauce Pan, 3QT Sauce Pan, 5QT Sauce Pan, 3QT Saute Pan, four stackable strainer Lids, and a Silicone Trivet. Zakarian by Dash Nonstick Cast Iron Skillet: This cast iron skillet boasts 1,300 4.7 star reviews and uses TruPro™ Titanium Ceramic Nonstick coating—no seasoning required! Consumers can shop this one-of-a-kind product in blue and grey during Prime Day in a 7.5" ( $24.99 , originally $29.99 ), 9.5" ( $33.99 , originally $39.99 ) and 11" ( $39.99 , originally $49.99 ) fry pan.

, originally ), 9.5" ( , originally ) and 11" ( , originally ) fry pan. Zakarian by Dash Paring Knives ( $19.99 , originally $29.99 ): Slice, peel, and chop like a pro with this 2PC set that includes one smooth and one serrated paring knife. Constructed with German steel, these full tang blades offer precise cuts and incredible balance.

