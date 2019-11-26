Dasher Technologies CTO Chris Saso Garners Prestigious 2019 C-Suite Award From Silicon Valley Business Journal

CAMPBELL, Calif., Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dasher Technologies ( https://www.dasher.com/ ) today announced that CTO Chris Saso was among just 14 executives honored in the annual Silicon Valley Business Journal (SVBJ) C-Suite Awards. Winners were announced in a November 21st ceremony and are the focus of a special section of the Silicon Valley Business Journal.

Chosen by SVBJ editorial staff, this year's list of winners includes high performing executives of tech, sports, healthcare and finance companies whose leadership has made a profound impact on their companies and the Silicon Valley community.

Saso has been with Dasher for more than 16 years. In 2016 he was appointed to chief technology officer for his leadership, deep technical expertise, and outstanding client results. Saso's mentorship of Dasher's sales, technical, and support teams has been instrumental to Dasher's six-fold (600%) growth over the past decade, and he has played a central role in the development of Dasher's highly successful and rapidly growing hybrid cloud and professional IT services practice areas.

Saso has been instrumental in the architecture and management of Dasher's 5,000-plus square-foot innovation lab in Silicon Valley — a fully functioning data center outfitted with more than $5 million in equipment. The multi-vendor lab features the latest in cybersecurity, converged solutions, cloud infrastructure, storage, networking, servers, and management automation. The Dasher innovation lab enables clients to learn about new technology and processes before implementing them in their own production environments.

Outside of Dasher, Saso has spent countless hours over nine years as a Little League and soccer coach, helping hundreds of Silicon Valley youth develop life and leadership skills with impact far beyond the playing field.

"I'm very proud to have my work and community involvement acknowledged with this award," said Saso. "I am dedicated to helping companies realize digital transformation and am unwavering in my commitment to Dasher Technologies and its employees, clients, and partners."

About Dasher Technologies

Dasher Technologies is a leading national IT solution provider, headquartered in Silicon Valley, that designs, delivers, and manages innovative solutions that digitally transform businesses. Dasher maintains strategic relationships with world-class manufacturers and has industry-recognized expertise in technologies such as cybersecurity, enterprise networking, data center, and hybrid cloud services. Dasher professional services enable clients to navigate the journey from one generation of technology to the next, setting the standard for personal service through its trusted work of expert engineers and account managers. Founded in 1998, Dasher is an award-winning, certified Woman Owned Business with offices in California, the Pacific Northwest, and Southeast. To learn more about Dasher, please visit us at dasher.com .

SOURCE Dasher Technologies

Related Links

https://www.dasher.com

