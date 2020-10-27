Dashlane Doubles Down on Business Product with New Plans and Features

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dashlane today announced expansion of its business products with two new plans, Dashlane Team and Dashlane Business, as well as new features and advanced functionality.

Dashlane's new business plans provide the most-needed features for growing businesses, including Single Sign-On (SSO) and Dark Web Monitoring, that allow companies to understand and improve their employees' digital security.

The new business plans include:

Dashlane Team : Designed for companies of any size looking for a simple way to securely manage employee passwords and other sensitive personal information and data. It also provides businesses with a built-in public Wi-Fi VPN for browsing privately on unsecure networks or to access country-specific content and websites.

: Designed for companies of any size looking for a simple way to securely manage employee passwords and other sensitive personal information and data. It also provides businesses with a built-in public Wi-Fi VPN for browsing privately on unsecure networks or to access country-specific content and websites. Dashlane Business: Includes everything in the Dashlane Team plan plus single sign-on (SSO) integration. The SSO feature integrates Dashlane's advanced password management into an organization's existing suite of IT tools. This means a seamless login experience for employees and easier on- and off-boarding processes for the IT admins who need to deploy and manage software. Every Business plan user at an organization will also automatically get free personal Family accounts to give the simplicity and security of Dashlane to five other people.

Both Team and Business plan administrators have access to the all-new Password Health reporting dashboard via their admin console—only available from Dashlane. There, admins receive actionable insights on their employees' Password Health Scores and help at-risk employees update their weak, reused, or compromised passwords. With this new historical reporting, admins can easily see the real impact of their security measures over time.

On the employee side, users receive live Password Health Scores for both their Personal and Business Spaces. These breakdowns help employees see which passwords they should change with just a glance. Using Dashlane's Password Generator, employees can easily update weak, reused, or compromised credentials with secure and unique ones.

Additionally, Dark Web Monitoring is now added to Dashlane's web app, making it available for users on both business plans. With this monitoring feature, employees can add up to five email addresses, including their work email, for Dashlane to continually monitor. If Dashlane finds any personal info or compromised data connected to those addresses somewhere it doesn't belong, employees will be alerted immediately.

"A business is only as safe as its weakest link, which is often risky employee passwords. Dashlane is the only password manager with advanced reporting that tracks password improvement over time and is vital for businesses to stay secure if a breach occurs," said Derek Snyder, Chief Product Officer at Dashlane. "All these features work together to give admins unprecedented visibility into their company's security while providing employees with an easy way to manage their own password security."

To start improving your company's password health today, visit Dashlane.com/Business .

About Dashlane

Dashlane offers businesses a password management solution that is as easy to use as it is secure. Admins can easily onboard, offboard, and manage their employees with the assurance that company data is safe. And employees can enjoy a way to manage their work and personal accounts that's already loved by millions.

Our team in Paris, New York, and Lisbon is united by our passion for improving the digital experience and the belief that with the right tools, we can help everyone realize the promise of the internet. Dashlane has empowered over 15 million users and over 20,000 companies in 180 countries to dash across the internet without compromising on security.

SOURCE Dashlane

