Dashlane launches BusinessBreachReport.com to help businesses identify security issues and take action.

Gaining more visibility into a company's cybersecurity practices is crucial, as hacks can cost a company over $4M , which doesn't account for the costs of a company's reputational losses and diminished customer loyalty. Additionally, 80 percent of breaches are caused by weak, reused, or stolen employee passwords. BusinessBreachReport.com makes it simple for organizations—whether they have an internal security lead or not—to take preventative action. When companies understand the results of security initiatives, they can be more efficient and adjust strategies accordingly.

"SaaS companies are overwhelmingly focused on providing complex tools for the enterprise, but breaches have a much bigger impact on small- and medium-sized businesses. The launch of BusinessBreachReport.com is a continuation of our efforts to educate and encourage individuals and businesses alike to secure their data and take actionable next steps to improve their online security," said Dashlane CEO, JD Sherman. "Unfortunately, it's likely not long until we see the next headline about a data breach or hack. We hope businesses turn to BusinessBreachReport.com for trusted information on the security of their accounts."

Cyberattacks are damaging to businesses world-wide and data breaches have increased by 20 percent since the rise in remote work. Visibility into security issues is the first step, and BusinessBreachReport.com allows organizations to evaluate the effectiveness of their security for free. Dashlane also helps people and businesses take quick action to address these issues, with the industry's first Historical Password Health Score Reporting tool, offering in-depth visibility into employee password security and the ability to track improvements over time.

To see if any of your data has been compromised, visit https://www.businessbreachreport.com/ .

About Dashlane

Dashlane is a tool that simplifies password management for people and businesses . We empower organizations to protect company and employee data, while helping everyone easily log in to the accounts they need—anytime, anywhere. A better digital future starts with secure access.

Our team in Paris, New York, and Lisbon is united by a strong sense of community and passion for improving the digital experience. Over 15 million users and 20,000 businesses in 180 countries use Dashlane for a faster, simpler, and more secure internet.

