Dashlane Launches Industry-First Tool for Businesses: Historical Password Health Score Reporting

With employees across the globe working remotely, encouraging good security hygiene is a priority for CISOs and IT leaders now more than ever. A recent Dashlane survey found that nearly 60% of Americans are using personal devices for work during the pandemic, passing on the vulnerabilities found in bad online security practices to their employers. By encouraging and enabling employees to change bad password practices, Dashlane minimizes an organization's attack surface and strengthens vulnerabilities.

A business's Password Health Score is important—Dashlane recommends a score of 90% or above—but tracking it over time is even more critical. When businesses understand the results of security initiatives, they can be more efficient and adjust strategies accordingly. With Dashlane, IT administrators can identify weak employee passwords while providing actionable insights and measurable results to leadership on the effectiveness of strategies and tactics to bring the company in line with best practices.

"A company's security is only as strong as an employee's weakest password, making password managers the best first line of defense against a hack or breach," said Emmanuel Schalit, co-founder and CEO of Dashlane. "Many of our business customers have requested the ability to dig deeper into their company's password performance to make Dashlane an even more effective tool for increasing digital security. We're proud to offer this historical reporting feature, as a deeper knowledge of password security, coupled with education for employees on best practices they can instill both at work and home, is ultimately what will help prevent costly breaches and hacks."

Dashlane currently serves over 20,000 businesses. Password Health Score data will be available from May 2020. Before its release, Dashlane trialed the new Password Health Reporting Dashboard internally. For more information on how the company's Head of IT, Jay Leaf-Clark, uses the feature, or to learn more, visit: https://blog.dashlane.com/reporting-dashboard .

