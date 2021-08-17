Dashlane Names Dhiraj Kumar Chief Marketing Officer, Increasing Focus on Providing Secure Access for Businesses of All Sizes

"The broader cybersecurity industry has in many ways failed to protect both people and businesses because it has focused more on technology and less on addressing how people choose to access and utilize digital resources in the manner that best fits their needs," said JD Sherman, CEO of Dashlane. "As our focus continues to shift to the enterprise, Dhiraj has a perfect mix of B2B and B2C experience, technology acumen and track record of success to continue to innovate and elevate the Dashlane brand and oversee the next stage of our growth marketing initiatives."

Most recently, Kumar led growth marketing at BlueVine, a fast-growing fintech company building a modern banking platform for businesses, where he was responsible for comprehensive marketing initiatives centered on effectively positioning, promoting and scaling business banking. At PayPal, he helped reignite business growth and establish it as a leading payments brand in North America. Earlier in his career, he led the marketing for Facebook ads, helping transform how businesses market online, building it as the most effective marketing platform for businesses. He currently serves on the board of Paga and Mutual Markets. With a passion for marketing and mentoring, Kumar also works with founders and investors, advising them on organizations' go-to-market strategies, technology investments and building scalability.

"Dashlane is a game-changing solution that I use daily and can't imagine living without. I'm excited to join Dashlane's talented team and contribute to the company's strategy to enable businesses, employees and consumers to do their best work without the worry of online security threats or the frustration of not being able to access what they need to be successful," said new Dashlane CMO, Dhiraj Kumar. "Building on its success to date and the investments it has made in its technology and infrastructure, Dashlane is well positioned to embark on the next phase of its expansion, and I look forward to helping the company to scale its business and broaden its customer base."

About Dashlane

Dashlane is a tool that simplifies password management for people and businesses . We empower organizations to protect company and employee data, while helping everyone easily log in to the accounts they need—anytime, anywhere. A better digital future starts with secure access.

Our team in Paris, New York, and Lisbon is united by a strong sense of community and passion for improving the digital experience. Over 15 million users and 20,000 businesses in 180 countries use Dashlane for a faster, simpler, and more secure internet.

