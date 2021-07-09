Dashlane Presents: People vs. Policy -- Building a Human-Centric Security Culture, Featuring IT Pros, Naya Moss and Jay Leaf-Clark

Dashlane will host a live conversation with seasoned IT pros, Naya Moss and Jay Leaf-Clark, on July 22 at 12pm EST Tweet this

No matter the industry, plans for password perfection and an airtight security perimeter most likely become pipedreams when they meet the real, imperfect, busy people who have to execute them. So how do you create a security culture that fosters open dialogue, collaboration, and honesty while still being effective? Join our experts, infosec officer Naya Moss and IT leader and Bō founder Jay Leaf-Clark, as they dissect strategies and best practices for creating a productive cybersecurity culture with all your perfectly imperfect colleagues.

REGISTER HERE

Naya Moss is a security leader, Head of Diversify Tech Europe , and the founder of Frauvis —a global platform focusing on elevating, retaining, and providing safe spaces for Black womxn in tech. She has worked in IT and security for 13 years and focuses on human-centricity.

Jay Leaf-Clark is a seasoned IT leader and advisor with over 17 years' experience building, leading, and automating IT departments. Currently he is the acting Head of IT at Calendly, as well as the founder of the pre-launch stage app Bō .

