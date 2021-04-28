Dashlane's New Essentials Plan: Because Everyone Should Have a Password Manager

Dashlane unveils Essentials plan, giving people a more flexible choice when deciding their password management needs. Tweet this

You Asked, We Listened: The Essentials of Password Management

Dashlane has long been known for its best-in-class autofill, patented zero-knowledge security architecture, and being one of the easiest password managers for both people and businesses to use. Recently, the company bolstered its autofill technology with machine learning to provide users with the fastest and most accurate experience on the market. These core competencies are the foundation of Dashlane, and will always be a part of every plan—Free, Essentials, Premium, or Family.

The new Essentials plan offers the most vital features of a password manager at the most affordable price point, and allows users to store, secure, and access passwords and personal information for an unlimited amount of accounts across two devices (i.e. phone and computer). Following its relaunch in beta, Dashlane's one-of-a-kind Password Changer will also be available within the Essentials plan. Password Changer seamlessly logs users into compatible websites, generates strong, unique passwords, then changes the passwords for those sites on the user's behalf in one-click. Secure Notes, a Dashlane feature for storing sensitive, plain-text information like private keys to software or wifi passwords, rounds out the Essential plan's offerings.

The new Essentials plan follows a number of recent successful innovations at Dashlane. Its new web-first experience —alongside support for iOS and Android apps—outperforms desktop apps on autofill and UX. On average, the extension recognizes online forms in 15 milliseconds, far faster than the 100ms threshold for an interaction to feel instantaneous. With its new machine learning enhancements, Dashlane has also achieved a weighted F-Score of 92%, a gold standard for accuracy, across English, French, and German websites.

"Our increasing reliance on the internet for work, shopping, communication, and life in general makes it even more complicated for people to manage their identity, privacy and security—but it doesn't have to be that way. By now, everyone should be using a password manager," said Dashlane CEO, JD Sherman. "Dashlane is the easiest and most helpful password manager on the market; we make it easy for our users to be secure online without asking them to curtail their normal online behavior. Now with our Essentials plans, it's also even easier and less costly to get started."

Dashlane users can select from annual ($2.99/month) or monthly ($3.99/month, no commitments) payment options with the new Essentials plan. For more information, visit: https://www.dashlane.com/plans .

About Dashlane

Dashlane is a web and mobile app that simplifies password management for people and businesses. We empower organizations to protect company and employee data, while helping everyone easily log in to the accounts they need—anytime, anywhere. A better digital future starts with secure access.

Our team in Paris, New York, and Lisbon is united by a strong sense of community and passion for improving the digital experience. Over 15 million users and 20,000 businesses in 180 countries use Dashlane for a faster, simpler, and more secure internet.

SOURCE Dashlane

Related Links

https://www.dashlane.com/

