dashmoto® Announces Groundbreaking Partnership with Atlassian Williams F1 Team, at CES 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- dashmoto® is partnering with a giant of motorsports, Atlassian Williams F1 Team, to reimagine the future of electric mobility. The two-year collaboration kicks off with the debut of a new dashmoto® Williams Edition electric scooter that brings automotive engineering to personal micro-mobility.

dashtmoto® Partnership with Atlassian Williams F1 Team (PRNewsfoto/dashmoto, Inc.)

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to design, performance, and the emotional thrill of movement. At the core of the dashmoto® Williams Edition is a race-derived carbon fiber monocoque frame, a structural innovation rarely seen in micro-mobility. By utilizing this advanced chassis technology, dashmoto® delivers a ride that sets a new benchmark for stiffness, handling, and safety.

The dashmoto® Williams Edition features enhanced performance, longer battery range and a bold new visual identity inspired by Williams iconic livery. Designed with a custom signature blue palette and high-contrast detailing, this limited release celebrates the visual heritage of Williams, while staying true to dashmoto®'s urban design ethos. It's a striking evolution in form, presence, and personality.

Starting in April 2026, the dashmoto® Williams Edition scooter will be featured trackside at Formula 1 races worldwide, showcasing the partnership and giving fans an electrifying, real-world connection to the collaboration.

Those attending CES in Las Vegas from January 6–9, 2026, will get an exclusive first look at prototype dashmoto® Williams Edition design. This early glimpse will set the tone for what's to come, a ride built for speed, control, and statement-making movement through the city.

About Atlassian Williams F1 Team

For almost 50 years, Atlassian Williams F1 Team has been at the forefront of one of the fastest sports on the planet, being one of the top three most successful teams in history competing in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship. With an almost unrivalled heritage of engineering and racing F1 cars and unforgettable eras that demonstrate it is a force to be reckoned with, the British squad boasts 16 F1 World Championship titles to its name. Since its foundation in 1977 by the eminent, late Sir Frank Williams and engineering pioneer Sir Patrick Head, the team has won nine Constructors' Championships, in association with Cosworth, Honda and Renault. Its roll call of drivers is legendary, with its seven Drivers' Championship trophies being lifted by true icons of the sport: Alan Jones, Keke Rosberg, Nelson Piquet, Nigel Mansell, Alain Prost, Damon Hill and Jacques Villeneuve. The team has made history before and is out to make it again with a long-term mission to evolve and return to the front of the grid.

About dashmoto®

dashmoto® builds bold, design-driven electric scooters that redefine everyday mobility. Known for the carbon fiber dash 3 and its category-defining portability, dashmoto® combines lifestyle-focused design with high-end performance. Every scooter is made to empower riders to move smarter, faster, and with undeniable style.

Media Contact: [email protected]

Click here for more details about our booth at: https://ces26.mapyourshow.com/8_0/exhibitor/exhibitor-details.cfm?exhid=001Pp00001M2syVIAR.

Correction: The multimedia has been updated.

SOURCE dashmoto, Inc.