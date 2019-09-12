DashThis reaches the top of the Growth 500 ranking for a second consecutive year

Nearly 1400% in growth within five years

QUEBEC CITY, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - For a second consecutive year, DashThis, a Quebec-based digital company, has positioned itself amongst Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies. Led by a team of passionate employees, DashThis has generated an astounding 1382% 5-year revenue growth - ranking 64th in Canada's prestigious Growth 500 list.

"We are incredibly honoured to find ourselves ranking amongst Canada's Growth 500 list for a second consecutive year. Once again, this demonstrates our team's impressive performance and outstanding motivation. I want to thank all our customers from everywhere around the world for trusting us," says Philip Boumansour, President and CEO of DashThis, whose client portfolio includes high prominent names such as Royal Carribean Cruises Ltd, Austrian motorcycle and sports car manufacturer KTM, WPromote and Dentsu Aegis Network.

Thriving in full-employment

In current full-employment, DashThis has proven to have found the key to success for retaining and attracting exceptional talent. Their secret? Maintaining a positive team synergy and a rich corporate culture, where employees have a remarkable sense of empowerment and autonomy.

"We have the utmost confidence in our employees. They're the experts and here at DashThis, we heavily rely on their judgment. We truly believe that technical skills can be taught and acquired over time, however, attitude and personality cannot. That's why we hire people based on who they are. As a company, of course, we want to grow, but never at the expense of our corporate culture and team synergy. We allow ourselves to select only the best of the best, as our employees are the concrete foundation of our success," explains Philip Boumansour.

About DashThis

Created 9 years ago, DashThis is entirely owned and operated in Quebec City. DashThis' team helps over 18,000 users in more than 122 different countries. DashThis' enables marketers to create automated marketing reports thanks to its easy-to-use tool and second to none customer support.

About the Growth 500

For over 30 years, the Growth 500 has been Canada's most respectable and influential ranking of entrepreneurial achievement. Ranking Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies by five-year revenue growth, the Growth 500—formerly known as the PROFIT 500—profiles the country's most successful growing businesses. The Growth 500 is produced by Canadian Business.

SOURCE DashThis