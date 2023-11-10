Dasso International Concludes Annual Meetings By Issuing Statement on European Union Operations and Its Recent Litigation Victory In North America with a Permanent Injunction Against Moso North America, Inc. and Moso International BV ("MOSO") in North America

News provided by

dassoXTR

10 Nov, 2023, 16:08 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dasso International, the patent holder of Fused Bamboo, an invention registered with USPTO US '578, issued a statement from its licensee office, Easoon USA LLC in Atlanta, that would have a significant impact on the bamboo exterior decking industry in the European Union. The announcement came after the celebration of Dasso's 30th Anniversary on October 29, 2023; coupled with the recent court order granting Dasso International's request for a permanent injunction order against MOSO.  

The executives celebrated the outcome of the recent order that reads; "… the United States District Court for the District of Delaware formally issued a permanent injunction enjoining Moso North America, Inc. and Moso International BV ("Moso") and all others including distributor, retailer or wholesaler from making, using, selling, offering for sale and importing Moso's Bamboo X-treme decking product in the United States and its territories.  The permanent injunction was entered after a jury unanimously found that Moso's Bamboo X-treme product was being sold in the U.S. market in willful and knowing violation of Dasso's patented dassoXTR product."

The announcement highlights that Dasso International, the US '578 patent holder, has in its holdings the equivalent patent in several European Union countries, which includes Austria, Germany, France, The Netherlands, Switzerland, Sweden, Spain, Italy, United Kingdom, and Belgium.  The Dasso patented product is marketed as dassoXTR Fused Bamboo for Exterior Use.

James Shen, Chief Executive Officer of Dasso International stated that similar action taken in the United States of America could and will be taken as well in all the different countries in the European Union where Dasso International holds legal patents. 

The statement released by Dasso is a "buyer beware", and notifies and warns consumers, retailers, dealers, distributors, and wholesalers that the product being sold by MOSO in the listed countries of the European Union under the brand name MOSO Bamboo X-treme is infringing on Dasso International's patent. The statement also makes clear that Dasso reserves all rights in taking legal action against parties that are in active concern or participation with Moso International BV.

Media Contact:
info@dassoxtr.com 

SOURCE dassoXTR

