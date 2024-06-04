Dastan, Parent Company of Decrypt, Rug Radio Welcomes Katy Koob as New Head of Revenue: Former Refinery29 Sales Leader & Web3 Innovator

Media Business Leader with a Passion for Decentralization to Drive Strategic Growth

NEW YORK, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dastan, parent company of Decrypt and Rug Radio and next-generation media company, is proud to announce the appointment of Katy Koob as the new Vice President (VP) of Revenue. With a distinguished career leading media sales teams and pioneering innovation, Koob also brings extensive expertise in Web3, AI, and decentralized economies. Her track record in fostering strategic brand partnerships and building new markets alongside her experience with blockchain technologies positions her to lead Dastan's growth as the world's largest decentralized media network.

Dastan, parent company of Decrypt and Rug Radio and next-generation media company, is proud to announce the appointment of Katy Koob as the new Vice President (VP) of Revenue

As VP of Revenue at Dastan, Koob will spearhead the company's monetization strategies, enhance advertiser partnership opportunities, and solidify Dastan's position in the Web3 media and creator economy sector. Her role will be pivotal as Dastan continues to innovate media models and enhance the way that creators, consumers and brands interact with each other.

"Katy's expertise and experience in media, as well as her deep understanding of the Web3 ecosystem make her the ideal leader to drive monetization and sustainable growth," said Loxley Fernandes, CEO of Dastan. "Her innovative approach and commitment to redefining how content is interacted with and monetized is aligned with our mission to set the new standard for the digital media industry."

The company's soon to be released, Content+, is a groundbreaking blockchain based application designed to transform how users interact with digital content and earn tokens across its ecosystem, which includes Rug Radio, Decrypt news, GG, Scene, Emerge, Decrypt U, and Degen Alley. Koob will be instrumental in helping Dastan bring this to market later this summer.

Prior to Dastan, Koob served as the VP West Coast at Refinery29 where she played a key role in securing strategic brand partnerships and distribution alliances, launching innovative digital strategies, live events and expanding the company's global market presence. She has also been an early crypto investor and advisor in blockchain companies, assisting some of the world's largest brands in their entry into Web3.

"We all know the current Web2 media model is broken," Koob explains. "In the realm of Web3 the focus shifts to digital ownership. By realigning incentives and rewarding participation communities emerge as the driving force of value creation. For advertisers this creates a compelling opportunity for a deeper, more engaging, and loyal relationship with their audiences," continues Koob. "Dastan is a disruptor company and this is a significant time to join as we revolutionize the way media is done. Brands and partners will lean into a new media model where everyone wins."

For partnership opportunities in the Dastan ecosystem, contact [email protected] or visit Dastan Partnerships .

About Dastan:

Dastan is a next-generation media company positioned at the intersection of emerging technology, alternative finance, and culture. Its mission is to create a more equitable content distribution platform among publishers, consumers, and advertisers. The company, formed in 2024, includes two subsidiaries: Decrypt Media Inc., a leading news and information site, and Rug Radio, a decentralized media ecosystem that collectively reaches more than 100 million people worldwide.

Media Contact:

Sarah Evans

[email protected]

224.829.8820

SOURCE Dastan