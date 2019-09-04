Dat Dog Launches New Menu with Eat Fit NOLA

NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dat Dog, a popular New Orleans franchise chain that specializes in gourmet hot dogs and sausages, has a new menu in partnership with New Orleans non-profit initiative Eat Fit NOLA.

The new menu, which will be available at all New Orleans Dat Dog locations, will feature the Veggie Supreme, The Mexi-Cali, The Sporty Italian and the Green and Grilled special, all served as a lettuce wrap. The Build-Your-Own Menu also includes vegan and vegetarian sausages that fit the criteria: Spicy Chipotle Sausage, Italian Sausage, Smoked Apple Sage Sausage and a Vegan Bratwurst.

Created and overseen by a team of Ochsner Health System dieticians in an effort to help the New Orleans community live their healthiest and strongest lives, Eat Fit NOLA works closely with restaurants, markets and other foodservice establishments to curate healthy menu items and options that meet Eat Fit requirements. Those requirements include menu items with no refined or white carbs, low in added sugar and animal fat and monitored sodium content. Menu items also must focus on lean proteins, plant-based fats, 100% whole grains, fruits and vegetables.

"Let's face it, when you think of a Hot Dog Stand, the last thing you would expect is a concentrated effort on the provision of lifestyle-focused menu options," said CEO Paul Tuennerman. "Well, that simply goes to reiterate that Dat Dog isn't your typical Hot Dog Stand. As part of Dat Dog's culinary innovation efforts of the past twelve months, the vegetarian and vegan options have expanded, exponentially."

Founded in 2011, Dat Dog has garnered a cult following of customers drawn to the brand's vibrant atmosphere, local beer, late-night hours and, of course, its hot dogs. The menu features a slew of gourmet sausages made from crawfish, alligator and duck, in addition to the traditional beef wiener. The more than 30 toppings available at no extra charge – including unconventional options like blackberry sauce, guacamole, Sriracha mayo and crawfish etouffee – allow patrons to customize their individual creations.

"Our partnership with Eat Fit NOLA is another way we are refreshing the Dat Dog brand," said Tuennerman. "We hope to be a pillar of the New Orleans community and a place where anyone can enjoy a great meal with friends or family, no matter their dietary restrictions."

