Data & AI, and Business Intelligence & Analytics are the most in demand areas for M&A according to buyers

LONDON, July 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Data & AI, and Business Intelligence and Analytics are the most in demand areas for M&A according to buyers.

JEGI CLARITY recently conducted an in-depth analysis of the data and AI consulting market, shaped by direct conversations with strategic buyers across the sector. The goal was to understand what buyers are actively looking to acquire, including capabilities, vertical focus, geographies, size of deal, and the software platforms they are building solutions around, often based on what their clients are demanding.

They also conducted a series of interviews with market experts that helped to ascertain where value is being created, and how firms in this space can best position themselves in this large and growing market.

Key findings:

Strategic acquirers are prioritizing businesses with clear market leadership, scalable and in-demand services, and recurring revenue models.





Strategic acquires are particularly drawn to firms that demonstrate vertical specialization (particularly in data-critical industries), premium partnership status with key software vendors, and advanced technology or workflow tools that enable efficiency and differentiation at scale.





Firms that provide integrated end-to-end capabilities are viewed as particularly well-positioned to support the long-term digital transformation agendas of clients.

A full set of slides containing all findings from the research can be downloaded here https://www.jegiclarity.com/data-and-ai-enablers/

