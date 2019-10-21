Data: 1 in 4 Travelers Don't Feel Adequately Rewarded for Their Loyalty to Travel Brands

Yes Marketing survey finds most people have a go-to travel brand they consider above all else

DALLAS, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly a quarter (25%) of travelers say they don't feel adequately rewarded for their loyalty to travel and hospitality brands, suggesting there's room for improvement when it comes to these brands' retention and loyalty strategies, according to a new study by Yes Marketing .

In their report " Understanding the Traveler's Journey ," Yes Marketing surveyed more than 1,000 travelers on their priorities as they progress along their journey with travel and hospitality brands, from initial booking to brand loyalty. The report found that more than half of consumers (64%) have a go-to travel company they consider above all else.

The findings indicate that consumers are likely to stick with their preferred travel brands but only if they feel their loyalty is proportionately rewarded. In fact, a majority of consumers (83%) say that being rewarded for their loyalty influences their decision to remain loyal to a travel or hospitality brand, meaning these brands should fine tune their retention and loyalty strategies to deliver the experiences that make their customers feel like they're getting special treatment.

"For today's consumers, it's about choosing a brand that consistently demonstrates its value," said David McRae, president of Yes Marketing. "From luxury hotels to low-fare airlines, taking the steps to understand customer preferences and behavior enables travel brands to drive long-term loyalty by reinforcing the value they bring along every step of the consumers' journey – be it saving money or experiencing first-class service."

The report found that almost half (49%) of consumers say exclusive member benefits make them feel rewarded for their loyalty to a travel or hospitality brand, and 32% say they feel rewarded by waived fees.

"Whether it's offering exclusive perks or providing personalized recommendations, travel brands need to leverage the right incentives to encourage customers to choose their brand time and again," said Michael Iaccarino, CEO and chairman of Infogroup, parent company of Yes Marketing. "Through the right combination of technology and services, brands can glean a deeper understanding of their customers' preferences to inform their retention and loyalty strategies and develop lifelong connections."

Additional findings from the report include:

Forty-four percent of customers say they'd prefer brands to send them communications informed by their past behavior, while 29% say they'd like to see more messaging based on their demographic information.

More than half of consumers (52%) want travel and hospitality brands to send them more information about reservations and past travel.

Forty-three percent of consumers said they'd like to see more partner offers from travel and hospitality brands, followed by 40% of consumers who said they want to see customer reviews or testimonials.

To learn more about consumers' priorities as they progress along their journey with travel and hospitality brands, download the full report here .

About Yes Marketing

Yes Marketing focuses on enabling marketers to engage, acquire and retain consumers along each stage of the consumer journey with a brand – from awareness through consideration, purchase and lifetime loyalty. This is accomplished through a unique combination of expert marketing services, best-of-breed technology and proprietary data assets that enable brands to create and deliver truly personalized, data-driven customer experiences with the help of a single vendor with an integrated technology and service offering. To learn more, call 1-877-937-6245, email sales@yesmarketing.com or visit www.yesmarketing.com .

About Infogroup

Infogroup is a leading provider of data and data-driven marketing solutions for salespeople, marketers, and professionals. The company's solutions are powered by its proprietary business and consumer databases and supplemented by client and 3rd party data. Clients range from Fortune 500 enterprises and local businesses, to not-for-profit and political organizations. Infogroup's cloud-based Data Axle technology allows for real-time updates to its business and consumer data files, and also provides clients with a real-time API delivery platform for the most accurate and up-to-date information to support their marketing and business needs. Infogroup has 45+ years of history creating its own data and makes 24+ million verification calls per year to ensure data quality. For more information, visit www.infogroup.com.

Contact:

Lucas Strombeck

Phone: +1 312-561-2485

Email: lucas.strombeck@walkersands.com

SOURCE Yes Marketing

Related Links

http://www.yesmarketing.com

