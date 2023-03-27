Data acquisition system market size is set to grow by USD 560.39 million from 2022 to 2027; The increasing demand for monitoring in end-user industries will boost the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global data acquisition system market size is estimated to grow by USD 560.39 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. The increasing demand for monitoring in end-user industries is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as data acquisition system complexity and CAPEX may impede the market growth. For more insights on the historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Data Acquisition System Market 2023-2027

Global Data Acquisition System Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The increasing demand for monitoring in end-user industries is notably driving market growth.

By minimizing human involvement, data monitoring helps improve operational quality and early fault detection during production in the aerospace, defense, government, energy, and automotive sectors.

Data monitoring helps the energy sector assess the performance of assets such as solar power plants, wind turbines, and other power-generating machinery.

Moreover, data monitoring is used in the aerospace industry to validate the design and safety parameters for the engine and other aircraft components and analyze the flight aerodynamics characteristics.

Thus, the increasing demand for data monitoring from the end-user industries will augment the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Data acquisition system complexity and CAPEX are the major challenges impeding the market growth.

Technological advances in the design and development of these data acquisition devices have made data acquisition systems increasingly complex.

The resulting need for higher test capabilities compels manufacturers to upgrade their current technology to meet their application needs.

Data collection system manufacturers must comply with numerous technical standards, which increases the cost of data collection systems.

Such factors may hinder market growth during the forecast period.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

Global Data Acquisition System Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (power and energy, automotive, aerospace and defense, education and research, and others) and type (hardware and software).

The power and energy segment will account for a significant share of the market growth during the forecast period. The power and energy sector uses data collection systems to collect, store and analyze information about power generation, distribution, and consumption. These systems typically include sensors, data loggers, and software that can track various variables such as voltage, current, power, energy, and temperature. Such factors will increase the segment growth in this market during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global data acquisition system market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global data acquisition system market.

North America is estimated to contribute 36% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Data collection systems are widely used in the manufacturing industry to monitor and improve production processes and increase productivity and efficiency. Additionally, many companies are spending significantly on research and development to advance their data collection system technology to make it more effective and affordable, which is fuelling market expansion. As a result, the North American data collection system market is expected to witness strong growth during the forecast period, owing to many factors such as IoT, energy efficiency, and government regulations.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments, including country- and region-wise historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a Sample Report

Global Data Acquisition System Market – Leading trends influencing the market

Increasing demand for 5G and other high-speed connectivity technologies is the primary trend in the market.

Several countries have started investing in 5G technology to improve their digital infrastructure and stay competitive in the digital economy.

Major countries implementing and deploying 5G wireless infrastructure include South Korea , China , the United States , and Germany .

, , , and . These countries are expected to offer opportunities for data collection systems in various end-user industries such as wireless infrastructure and telecommunications.

Such factors are expected to open new opportunities in the market during the forecast period.

Insights on market drivers, trends, and challenges, historic period (2017 to 2021), and forecast period (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Data Acquisition System Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the data acquisition system market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the data acquisition system market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the data acquisition system market across North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , APAC, and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of data acquisition system market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The data logger market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.74% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 1,168.65 million . This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (stand-alone systems and automated systems/modules), measurement (pressure, power, temperature, humidity, and others), and geography (APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America ).

is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.74% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by . This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (stand-alone systems and automated systems/modules), measurement (pressure, power, temperature, humidity, and others), and geography (APAC, , , Middle East and , and ). The next-generation data storage market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.86% between 2021 and 2026. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 24 .11 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by storage system (SAN, NAS, and DAS) and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA).

Data Acquisition System Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.6% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 560.39 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.25 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, China, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ADLINK Technology Inc., ALTHEN GmbH, AMETEK Inc., AstroNova Inc., Campbell Scientific Inc., Curtiss Wright Corp., Dataforth Corp., Dewesoft d.o.o., Emerson Electric Co., Fortive Corp., Gantner Instruments Environment Solutions GmbH, General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., imc Test and Measurement GmbH, Keysight Technologies Inc., National Instruments Corp., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Spectris Plc, and Yokogawa Electric Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio Information Technology Market reports

