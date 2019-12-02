Data Analysis, Brand Lift, and Influencer Marketing: Topics to Be Discussed at PortadaLA 2020

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Portada has announced that the brand marketers in Portada's Council System have voted for the topics to be discussed during Portada Los Angeles on April 2, 2020. These are the winning topics and comments from Council System members:

Keynote: Why data scientists need to be cultural experts (A media planner/buyer perspective). An overarching topic of paramount importance to the brand marketing community to be addressed by subject matter experts.



"How can we combat bias in data? It can be interpreted in different ways by people who don't understand the culture"





"With so many marketers choosing to focus on attribution and lower-funnel metrics, it's important to remind ourselves that without a strong brand identity and awareness, the purchase funnel will dry up."





"How do you break through the clutter in an age where people are used to influencers pitching product after product?"

"By having these leading practitioners vote for the themes of the three main speaking slots, we make sure that brand marketing, tech and media executives targeting the diverse U.S. consumer get the most relevant content available in the marketplace," says Marcos Baer, president of Portada.

